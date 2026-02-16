VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: On the sidelines of the landmark India-AI Impact Summit 2026, a high-level strategic dialogue titled "Shaping Resilient Futures in the Age of AI: Leadership for the Technology, Energy, and Security Transitions" will be convened on 17 February 2026 from 11:30 AM to 12:25 PM at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The discussion will bring together global policymakers, diplomats, and technology governance experts, and feature Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Former Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, along with Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog; Dr. Tanya Filer, CEO and Founder, StateUp; Sarith Felber, Head, Law and Technology Division, Ministry of Justice, Israel; and Shyam Krishnakumar, Co-Founder and Executive Director, The Pranava Institute.

Organised by the UK-based policy platform StateUp in collaboration with Aakhya India, the session is bringing together a distinguished panel to deconstruct the "Triple Transition"--a framework asserting that national resilience can only be achieved by aligning advancements in AI, low-carbon energy systems, and modernised security frameworks. Session chair, Dr. Tanya Filer, CEO and Founder of StateUp, said, "StateUp's Main Summit Event at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 brings the tech-energy-security conversation in one room, determining how policymakers and firms can develop all three in concert to support societal and economic resilience and withstand shocks and stresses. Our panel of deeply experienced global leaders will provide practical, forward-looking idea-sharing on pathways to guide countries and firms in navigating this "triple transition" while inspiring international cooperation and public trust."

The session will spotlight India's role as a bridge between advanced innovation and population-scale deployment. Panellists will discuss how the India Stack model offers a global framework for building digital public infrastructure that advances technology while safeguarding social equity. Speaking on India's role, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Former Foreign Secretary of India, remarked: "I am glad to be a part of this critical conversation and share perspectives on India's journey. India's rise is rooted in 'Human-Centric Globalisation', and in a world of geopolitical shocks, our focus remains on building trusted domestic ecosystems. Moreover, we hope to see them serve our neighbourhood and the Global South, ensuring technology remains a tool for inclusion, not exclusion."

The session also seeks to navigate the role of startups and market-ready solutions, while focusing on the necessity of bridging the gap between research and commercial application--a critical challenge for nations aiming for strategic autonomy. Shri Deepak Bagla, Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, added: "India's journey towards Viksit Bharat will not only be defined by how quickly we adopt Artificial Intelligence, but also by how responsibly and strategically we deploy it to serve national development and global good. Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is building an innovation-led economy where technology strengthens economic resilience, accelerates the energy transition, and enhances national security. At Atal Innovation Mission, we are enabling startups and innovators to move from research to scale transforming ideas into market-ready solutions that create jobs, build strategic autonomy, and position India as a trusted technology partner for the Global South."

At a defining moment for global technology governance, the dialogue will reaffirm India's role as the voice of the Global South while advancing pathways for deeper cooperation through I2U2 and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to deliver technology-led solutions to shared global challenges.

About StateUp: StateUp is a leading London-headquartered policy and research platform focused on the intersection of technology and public purpose. Through its "Triple Transition" framework, StateUp provides governments and international organisations with the data and strategic foresight needed to navigate complex shifts in digital infrastructure, energy transition, and national security.

About Aakhya India: Aakhya India is a premier public policy and strategic communications consultancy based in New Delhi. With a deep understanding of India's legislative and regulatory landscape, Aakhya facilitates high-level dialogues that bridge the gap between global policy trends and domestic execution, supporting India's vision for an inclusive and technologically advanced future.

