OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on X that weekly active users for Codex, the company’s advanced AI coding assistant, have more than tripled since the start of 2026. This surge follows the 2 February launch of the standalone Codex Mac app, which exceeded one million downloads in its first week and drove 60 per cent week-on-week user growth initially. Powered by models such as GPT-5.3-Codex, the tool enables autonomous, agentic coding, handling complex tasks, refactoring and full feature builds with high accuracy. OpenAI reports that 95 per cent of its engineers use it weekly, boosting pull request volume by 70 per cent. The rapid adoption highlights Codex’s edge in the AI coding race against rivals such as Anthropic’s Claude Code, as developers embrace agentic tools for productivity gains. Despite some user backlash over other model changes, the milestone underscores OpenAI’s momentum in developer tools. OpenAI Launches Codex App for macOS, Brings Multi-Agent Control and Parallel AI Workflows; Windows Support Coming Soon.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says Codex Users Tripled Since Beginning of Year

Codex weekly users have more than tripled since the beginning of the year! — Sam Altman (@sama) February 16, 2026

