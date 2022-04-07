Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Social Beat, a digital growth partner for leading brands and hyper scaling startups in India, has achieved 2022 Google International Growth Partner status in the Google International Growth Agency Program.

Social Beat is now part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google International Growth Agency Program. The program is exclusively designed for advertising & marketing agencies, and empowers them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients to expand their business globally.

Suneil Chawla, Founder, Social Beat said, "We are delighted to be selected by Google as a 2022 International Growth Partner. In today's connected world, digital-first companies have exceptional growth opportunities. The program is designed to help companies like Social Beat to gain digital insights of international markets to grow confidently. Social Beat will continue to drive positive business outcomes through industry thought-leadership and innovative digital solutions by providing clients with data-driven growth strategies to scale their business in new markets and enhance existing market campaigns."

The listing will help Social Beat's International growth, enabling them to be discovered as a leading digital marketing agency with expertise in integrated marketing services. The Google International Growth Agency Program also enables advertisers to expand their business with access to customers in international markets.

Social Beat's team of experts provides Digital Advertising, Integrated Digital Marketing, Digital Media Buying, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Multilingual Marketing, Video Marketing, Market Research, and Advanced Digital Analytics for leading corporates and startups in India.

Social Beat is a digital growth partner for leading brands and hyper-scaling startups in India. With a 300-plus strong team of digital experts across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, and Chennai, they are India's fastest-growing independent digital marketing solutions company and manage 3% of digital media investment in India Social Beat is a Google Premier Partner, Meta Business partner and works closely with ecosystem partners like Hotstar, Amazon & Linkedin. With a focus on growth and ROI, they bring creativity and performance marketing together. They work as extended growth teams at startups including boAt, Upgrad Campus, Global Bees, Blackbuck, Jupiter, Foxy, Khatabook, Scaler, Whitehat Jr, Pharmeasy, Pinelabs, Wakefit, Juicy Chemistry, and with top brands including Bharat Matrimony, Jaquar, Tata Cliq, Indiabulls Dhani, Tata Consumer Products, Mahindra Finance, Hotstar, Himalaya Wellness, Quess Corp, Sundaram Mutual, Brigade Group, Give India and Isuzu on driving innovation through a combination of creativity and performance. www.socialbeat.in.

