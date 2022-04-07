New Delhi, April 7: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Combined Competitive Examination 2022 recruitment notification for Graduate Level posts in various departments. The Commission has issued BSSC CGL recruitment 2022 notification to fill 2,187 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in from April 14 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is May 17, 2022. Applicants will be selected through written examination, preliminary examination and main examination. The exam syllabus has been released on the official website. General and OBC category candidates have to pay the examination fee of Rs 540. Whereas SC and ST category candidates have to pay the examination fee of Rs 135. RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 9760 Senior Teacher Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Secretariat Assistant - 1,360 posts

Planning Assistant - 125 posts

Malaria Inspector - 93 posts

Data Entry Operator (Grade C) - 3 posts

Auditor in Office Registrar - 290 posts

Auditor in Directorate of Audit - 487 posts

BSSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Application process starts: 14 April 2022

Application process ends: 17 May 2022

Last date for submitting BSSC CGL exam fee - 15 May 2022

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

For the post of Secretariat Assistant and Planning Assistant, candidates are required to have a graduation degree in any stream from any recognized university. While for the post of Malaria Inspector, the applicant should have a graduation degree in Science stream. NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced for Various Posts of Professors at nitdelhi.ac.in; Apply by April 29

Candidates applying for these posts should be aged between 21 years to 37 years. Reserved category applicants will be given relaxation in upper age limit as per the government rules.

