New Delhi [India] May 18 (ANI/ATK): 'Tu Chal Mamata', the tribute song to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, produced and presented by Sofia Khan is out now. The music video has been launched on May 16 at Park Hotel with pomp and luxury.

Sofia Khan, the producer and creator of the song, Asif Iqbal, the lyricist and the director of the music video, and the music director duo Samidh and Urvi were present in the programme. Nadimul Haque MP Rajya Shabha, Indrani haldar National awardee and film actress and many other prominent personalities of West Bengal were present in the programme as guests. This song is released on her personal youtube channel sofiakhanofficial1 and her official facebook page.

Through her song, Sofia has paid homage to our CM Mamata Banerjee. The song will convey the story of the journey of her life and her contributions in the development of Bengal as a tribute to the great woman of our country. This song is written and directed by Asif Iqbal and music by Samidh Urvi.

While saying about her song, Sofia Khan shared, "Mamata Banerjee is an inspiration for all of us. She always inspires us to fight and survive. She is our strength. Her life and works encourage me to work for the welfare of our society. So, my song 'Tu Chal Mamata' is dedicated to this super woman. We all know that she will never stop working for the people and their development. This song will celebrate her works forever."

