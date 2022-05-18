Himmatwala actress Tamannaah Bhatia marked her B-town debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. She joined the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan to represent India on such a big level. After picking a rather stunning monochrome gown by Gauri & Nainika for her day one appearance, Tamannaah chose a rather colourful and vibrant outfit for her next outing. The actress is being styled by Deepika's favourite, Shaleena Nathani and the duo is certainly putting some smart choices together.

For her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Tamannaah picked a colourful striped gown from the house of Amit Aggarwal. She further accessorised her look by opting for green heels and a pair of delicate earrings. With blushed cheeks, light pink lips, curled eyelashes and a messy hairdo, she completed her look further. While her debut outing at the French Riviera received some lukewarm reactions, her second outfit definitely scored some better ratings than her first.

Tamannaah

Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We have some high hopes pinned on Tamannaah and we are rooting for her to make some smart choices next. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is really turning heads with her stunning outfits, one at a time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2022 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).