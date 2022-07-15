New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/PNN): Solitario Diamonds, one of the world's customised diamond producers, has announced Bollywood Ace Choreographer Sandip Soparrkar and Actress Shanthi Priya as the Brand Ambassador for the company, its pocket-friendly diamond jewellery initiative for the World Market.

Solitario Diamonds, which operates in North America, South America, Europe and India, has roped Sandip and Shanthi as its brand ambassador for its entire jewellery range.

Sandip Soparrkar Said, "I am humbled to be a part of the first campaign of Solitario, Mr Ricky Vasandani is a rare and fine man just like his diamonds and an association such as this is a privilege."

Talking about her association Shanthipriya said, "I am extremely happy today in being the Face representing the first campaign of *Solitario Diamonds The presentation screams elegance and Ricky Vasandani should be extremely proud of these gorgeous diamonds...MADE IN INDIA."

They both feature in the company's first campaign, 'Now is the time,' which is currently running across digital and print media.

Ricky Vasandani, the dynamic CEO of Solitario, said, "Sandip and Shanthi are an inspiration for today's young men and women and personify the spirit of 'Now is the time'. We will soon be showcasing our collection in upcoming exhibitions worldwide."

Solitario presents Lab Grown Diamond CVD. Lab Grown Diamonds are just like test tube babies grown from a single seed of Diamond under the same heat and pressure as in the crust of mother earth. They are ecologically friendly as they do not scar the earth with mining. Since they avoid the stigma of blood diamonds, there has been a worldwide acceptance for this category. And most importantly, they are more uniform yet cheaper than earth-mined diamonds. That is why the Solitario slogan is KARMA FREE DIAMONDS. This is make in India products from Raw Materials to Finished product everything is done in our very own country India.

