Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, has announced that it has signed an agreement with eir evo, Ireland's leading Telecommunications and ICT Solutions Provider, to support the standardization of their CRM platform, migrating them from Salesforce to Microsoft Dynamics.

In addition to the above agreement, Sonata Software and eir evo also plan to implement a long-term strategy for growing Microsoft Dynamics within the Irish market, by co-creating engagement models for a cohesive approach.

Back in March 2021, eir Business and Evros Technology Group, announced the completion of their merger, enabling the organization - the newly named eir evo - to offer an unrivalled portfolio of services across cyber security, cloud, networking, app development, 24x7x365 managed support and more, to the whole of Ireland. Since then, the company has been working on the standardization of their platforms across both entities for a fully integrated and optimized way of working.

Sonata Software's unique platform migration process, will empower operational efficiency across eir evo, supporting them in delivering their business objectives. The migration will also enable seamless collaboration across their business functions, while delivering visibility across all of their IT systems. This internal optimization will also support productivity and customer-centric efficiencies.

Sonata's experience of the Microsoft Dynamics Platform, provides customers with end-to-end service expertise so that they can make their CRM future-ready, thereby gaining the right level of visibility and insights to enhance their customer service experience.

"We look forward to our collaboration with Sonata to optimize our IT landscape, helping us to deliver a Dynamics solution and partnership for the Irish market, accelerating our journey towards a great user experience, delivered with agility and operational excellence, all backed by eir evo's expertise and emphasis on innovation," said Joe Brady CIO at eir evo.

"At Sonata, we believe in providing solutions that help our customers achieve their goals effectively and efficiently. Our collaboration with eir evo will enable them to provide superior customer service through streamlined collaboration across their groups, along with an enhanced digital experience and optimized operational capabilities. The values we share will help eir evo provide their distinctive set of innovative solutions to their customers," said Roshan Shetty, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonata Software.

Sonata Software

