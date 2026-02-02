Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 2 (ANI): Security forces in Manipur have nabbed two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) Taibanganba bloc in Imphal East district.

On February 1, 2026, a combined team arrested Ayekpam Robindro Meitei @ Parihan (28) and Thokchom Abung Singh @ Lanchangba (23), both residents of Pukhao Naharup village in the Happy Valley area under the Sagolmang police station. Two Aadhar cards were seized from their possession following the arrests.

Also Read | Shab-E-Barat 2026 Date in India: When Is the Night of Forgiveness and Why Is It Observed?.

According to a press note from the Manipur Police, the overall law-and-order situation in Manipur remained normal over the past 24 hours. Security forces are continuing search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across various districts. In an intelligence-based operation to apprehend those involved in extortion and criminal activities, security forces made two arrests: Ayekpam Robindro Meitei @ Parihan (28) and Thokchom Abung Singh @ Lanchangba (23). Both individuals were identified as active members of the KCP (Taibanganba) organisation and residents of Pukhao Naharup village in Imphal East district. They were arrested in Happy Valley under the jurisdiction of the Sagolmang Police Station, and two AADHAR cards were seized from them.

In a separate drive to curb motor vehicle offences, the Manipur Police issued 32 challans to offenders between January 26, 2026, and February 1, 2026, collecting a total of Rs. 49,500/- in fines. A total of 114 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed across the state during this period, with no detentions reported, the press note mentioned.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, February 2, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The police also appealed to the public not to believe rumours and to be vigilant about false videos circulating online. The veracity of any unfounded videos or audio clips can be confirmed by contacting the Central Control Room at 9233522822. Authorities cautioned that uploading and circulating fake posts on social media will lead to legal action. The public was further urged to return any looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)