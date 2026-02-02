Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has initiated official action following complaints of overpricing of drinking water during the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match held in Thiruvananthapuram on January 31.

The association, in a press release, said it takes the matter very seriously after videos and social media posts highlighted that spectators were charged above the permitted rate at certain parts of the stadium.

KCA said extensive arrangements had been made to ensure a smooth experience for cricket fans, and such complaints were taken seriously. As per BCCI's agreement with the beverage sponsor for international matches, the prices were fixed: Rs 10 for 200 ml packaged drinking water and Rs 50 for 250 ml energy drinks or juices. The contracted agency was instructed to display these rates prominently at all stalls, maintain adequate stock in proportion to the expected crowd, and follow the 'Green Protocol' for environment-friendly operations.

However, reports indicated that higher prices were charged at some locations inside the venue. Based on these complaints, KCA has notified the BCCI, which has assured necessary action.

The association said it would examine lapses on the part of the contracted agency and expressed sincere regret for the inconvenience caused to spectators. KCA added that strict measures would be implemented to prevent such incidents during future matches at the stadium.

Coming to the India vs New Zealand match, India produced a batting masterclass to post 271 for 5 in the fifth T20I against New Zealand, marking their third-highest total in T20 Internationals.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, India got off to a shaky start as Sanju Samson fell cheaply. Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16 balls, with two sixes) offered brief resistance, leaving India at 48 for 2. However, a scintillating 137-run partnership between Ishan Kishan (103 off 43 balls, 10 sixes) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (63 off 30 balls, six sixes) electrified the stadium. Hardik Pandya's cameo of 42 runs in 17 balls, including four sixes, propelled India to a formidable 271/5 in 20 overs.

The Indian innings was highlighted by 23 sixes, equalling their joint-most in a T20I innings alongside their effort against South Africa in 2024, while the aggregate of 36 sixes in the match ranks as the second-highest in T20I history, behind the 41 hit in the Bulgaria-Gibraltar match in 2025. Across the five-match series, India's 69 sixes against New Zealand stand as the most by any team in a bilateral T20I series.

New Zealand's response started promisingly with a century partnership between Devon Allen (80 off 38 balls, six sixes) and Rachin Ravindra (30 off 17 balls, two sixes) after Tim Seifert fell early. However, India's bowlers struck back decisively. Arshdeep crucially cleaned up New Zealand's middle-order, while Axar Patel (3/33) supported brilliantly. New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 225, handing India a 46-run victory. (ANI)

