New Delhi [India], December 1: STIHL India is delighted to announce its renewed association with popular actor, film producer and philanthropist Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood's journey of transformation from the glitz of the entertainment world to the heart of philanthropy resonates with the values of STIHL India.

As an international brand with a reputation for producing high-quality chainsaws, farming tools, and outdoor equipment, STIHL is known for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge products that make outdoor tasks more efficient. The company has earned a reputation for innovation, precision engineering, and sustainability and is now a global leader in its product categories.

With a comprehensive product range that includes chainsaws, brush cutters, and garden equipment, STIHL is dedicated to bringing about transformation in the lives of farmers and other professionals through its innovative use of technology.

Sonu Sood's efforts to help his fellow people overcome adversities and life's challenges through his humanitarian efforts are laudable. What's more, his commitment to uplift those in need, by providing them means to a livelihood rather than just doling handouts has been nothing short of transformational for those whose lives he has touched. It is this mass appeal of Sonu Sood that STIHL will be counting on to drive greater brand awareness and connect with customers, new and existing.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Parind Prabhudesai, MD of STIHL India said,

"Renewing our partnership with Sonu Sood is a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to empowerment and making a positive impact in every field of life. Our association is not just a strategic move for brand representation, but a thoughtful alignment of our shared values and a shared vision for positive change. A change we hope to usher in via transformation of traditional farming methods using our innovative farm tech equipment."

Sonu Sood was equally effusive about his continued association.

"I am delighted to be associated with STIHL India once again. Just like their commitment to delivering transformational tools and equipment that make a difference and deliver results, I remain committed to serving my fellow citizens and making a difference."

Farmers today are dealing with labor shortages on farms thus needing more time and effort for farm work to be completed. STIHL's farm mechanization and power tool products are helping farmers reduce time required to complete tasks. Farmers now need lesser time to till their lands with the power tiller, bore more holes per hour into fields using the earth auger, and clear large swathes of weeds and grass with the cruise control equipped brushcutter.

Individual farmers can look forward to ushering in a better tomorrow through the use of these tools.

Sonu Sood hopes his message of saving time and effort by using STIHL products will gain momentum across various sectors, making a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of many people.

This time the partnership aims to boost the brand's visibility and, more importantly, enhance collective efforts to bring positive change to the lives of hardworking individuals who are the backbone of our nation.

Andreas STIHL Pvt Ltd, India a wholly-owned sales subsidiary of Andreas Stihl AG & Co KG, Germany is a global leader in Chainsaws and power tools used in farming, landscaping, gardening, forestry and construction. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and exceptional innovative user friendly approach to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Read all about STIHL products and their ease of use and convenience on www.stihl.in

