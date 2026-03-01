Iran's national flag is lowered to half mast after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and U.S. strikes on Saturday, at the Iran's embassy in New Delhi (Photo/Reuters)

Astana [Kazakhstan], March 1 (ANI): The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Sunday sent personal messages to the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, expressing his sincere support and solidarity with the peoples of those countries during this challenging period of escalating tensions in East Asia.

Tokayev strongly condemned all military actions aimed at undermining the sovereignty and security of states that are friendly and brotherly to Kazakhstan.

"Our country consistently advocates resolving all complex international issues and armed conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means," the Kazakh leader stated in his messages.

The Head of State also affirmed that Kazakhstan stands ready to provide any possible assistance to the brotherly Arab nations and expressed hope for the continuation of regular working contacts with their senior leadership.

Meanwhile, Iranian Revolutionary Guards say they targeted US aircraft carrier Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles, state media reported.

A total of 541 Iranian drones were detected, of which 506 were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 fell within the country, causing material damage. The incidents resulted in three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 58 minor injuries among Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan nationals.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top security officials have been killed in the US and Israel's ongoing attacks. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps pledges revenge and says it has launched attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops in the Middle East, as well as Israeli military facilities in Tel Aviv. Explosions continue to be heard in Qatar and the UAE.

US President Donald Trump warned that Iran will be hit "with a force that has never been seen before" if it hits "very hard today". Iran's government says an interim council, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, will oversee the country until a new supreme leader is elected. Iranian state media say at least 201 people have been killed in the attacks across 24 provinces, as per Al Jazeera.

Iran's retaliatory attacks have targeted Israel and US assets in multiple Middle East countries, including Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Oman.

Several countries across the region have shut their airspace amid the exchange of attacks. (ANI)

