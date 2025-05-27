SOS Nitelife - honours King of Mashups and Queen of Mashups - Best DJ's and Djane's Pan India 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: In a heartfelt celebration of talent and dedication, SOS Nitelife--one of India's premier platforms promoting nightlife and entertainment culture--has honoured the country's top DJs and DJanes with specially crafted trophies and appreciation plaques. This initiative is a tribute to their relentless passion, creative excellence, and immense contributions to the art of music and live entertainment. SOS Nitelife - Synergy of Services Nitelife Private Limited, Conceptualised by Mr. Chand Seth - CMD of SOS Nitelife

The awards, delivered personally to recipients across the nation, were curated to recognize not only their musical prowess but also their ability to energize audiences, influence party scenes, and elevate the overall standard of live music experiences in India.

Each honoree was selected based on their unique style, consistent performance, and impact on both local and national music circuits. The trophies, designed with bold elegance, serve as tokens of gratitude and respect from the industry to the artists who keep the pulse of music alive.

Many awardees shared their joy and appreciation on social media, posting pictures and heartfelt messages to express their excitement.

SOS Nitelife is a company with an unmatched commitment to delivering the highest possible level of Services thus turning them into Huge Success.

"We are elated to honour all the leading DJs and Djanes of India. Queen of Mashups & King of Mashups is a Launch Platform for Aspiring Artists who will get a chance to Showcase their Talent in front of the World" said Chand Seth and Lina Ingle, founder and Director of SOS Nitelife. Sakshi Kurne - Brand Manager at SOS Nitelife played an instrumental role in coordinating with all the awardees.

By honouring these exceptional talents, SOS Nitelife reinforces the vital role DJs play in shaping India's dynamic music and nightlife culture. Through initiatives like this, the platform continues to build a strong, appreciative community that supports artists across the country.

As the rhythm continues, so does the celebration of those who make the music unforgettable.

2025 Mumbai Championship - Coming Soon!!

Queen Of Mashups - 2024 (Awardee List in alphabetical order)

* DJane Barkha Kaul - Agra

DJane Messi - Bhopal

* DJane Esha - Bengaluru

* DJane Priti - Bhubaneshwar

* DJane Palak Virgo - Chandigarh

* DJane Sway - Delhi

* DJane Red - Goa

* DJane Hims - Gujarat

* DJane Liza - Guwahati

* DJane Nad - Hyderabad

* DJane Syrah - Indore

* DJane Tani - Kerala

* DJane Koyel - Kolkata

* DJane Angel - Mumbai

* DJane Adhira - Nagpur

* DJane Shreya - Pune

* DJane Rislyn - Tripura

King Of Mashups - 2024 (Awardee List in alphabetical order)

* DJ Dynaad - Agartala

* DJ Sandeep - Bhubaneshwar

* DJ Vicky Wisdom - Bhopal

* DJ Deep Bhamra - Bengaluru

* DJ Savyo - Cochin

* DJ Ajith - Chennai

* DJ Gauti - Coimbatore

* DJ Bollywood Brothers - Delhi

* DJ Ryan Nogar - Goa

* DJ Glory - Gujarat

* DJ Fengshu - Guwahati

* DJ Piyush Bajaj - Hyderabad

* DJ Karan - Jaipur

* DJ Aziz - Kolkata

* DJ Divesh - Lucknow

* DJ Vkey - Mumbai

* DJ Joe - Managaluru

* DJ Montz - Nagpur

* DJ Vispi - Pune

* DJ AD - Siliguri

* DJ Bass Banger - Thane

For Services or Sponsorship of events, SOS Nitelife can be contacted on +91 9820011190, +91 9820011180

Email: Sales@sosnitelife.comWebsite: www.sosnitelife.com

