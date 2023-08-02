PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: Soujanya Group., a technology‐driven, global, innovative Colorant, Life Sciences & Specialty Chemicals conglomerate has today announced that it will be soon inaugurating a state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) Center and pilot plant at its four-acre campus in Navi Mumbai. The facility will be built in accordance with the ‘’Current Good Manufacturing Practice’ (cGMP) standards.

The R&D Center will accelerate the product and process development for Soujanya Lifesciences, a new division of the company, engaged in manufacturing and delivering niche Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and intermediates for the Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals market.

Speaking on the new development, Priyamvada Bhumkar, Promoter & MD, Soujanya Color Pvt. Ltd. said, “After establishing ourselves as a global leader in sustainable color solutions, we forayed into the exciting and high-growth life sciences business a few years back. Through our new division - Soujanya Life Sciences, we aspire to not only add new dimensions to our growth story, but also serve humanity by manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and advanced drug intermediates of life-saving medicines across niche therapeutic areas like Central Nervous System (CNS), Anti-Diabetics, and Nutraceuticals. This R&D Center is central to our vision of becoming the preferred chemicals supplier for selected APIs and specialty chemicals at a global level over the next few years.”

“R&D is an integral part of Soujanya's DNA. Our commitment to innovation has made us a global go-to name in the “color dispersion” domain. The newly set up R&D Center is a big step towards our foray into the Life Sciences business, a sunrise sector that is expected to accelerate the Soujanya Growth Story ‘Color & Beyond’ and positively contribute to improving the healthcare of people across the globe. With this Center, we will be able to cater to all kinds of sophisticated and niche chemicals of various products, scale up commercial manufacturing and support our customers with high-quality products at competitive prices”, said Jashan Bhumkar, Director, Soujanya Color Pvt. Ltd.

This new state-of-the-art R&D Center has the capability of developing more than six molecules at a time and manufacturing different volume products (up to three-four MT per month). The Center will be segregated into various sections like R&D, Analytical Development Laboratory (ADL), Pilot Plant, Wet Lab, and Instrument Lab.

The facility will also be equipped with Stability chambers, specific storage areas, Quality Management System (QMS) sections, and spacious office and conference rooms.

The work for the development of this R&D Centre is reaching completion stage and is expected to be officially inaugurated shortly.

The facility will also undergo local FDA and World Health Organisation (WHO) for GMP audits for accreditation.

Soujanya Color Pvt. Ltd is a technology‐driven, global, innovative Colorant, Life Sciences & Specialty Chemicals conglomerate. Based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Soujanya operates from a state-of-the-art facility that includes ultramodern offices and a world-class highly engineered automated manufacturing plant.

Through Soujanya Life Sciences, the Soujanya Group aims to solve supply shortages in the pharma industry by manufacturing niche high quality products at very competitive cost with complete backward integration with best of Pharmacopeial regulatory standards.

