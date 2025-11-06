New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): A high-level Spanish business delegation visited the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor today. The delegation was accompanied by senior officials of NCRTC.

The visit began at the state-of-the-art Namo Bharat Depot at Duhai, Ghaziabad, where the delegates were given an overview of the advanced maintenance facilities and processes adopted to ensure reliability and operational efficiency of the Namo Bharat services.

The delegation then boarded the Namo Bharat train from Duhai Depot Namo Bharat Station and travelled through various stations along the corridor. During the journey, the delegates were briefed about the commuter-centric design of the train and its modern onboard features. They appreciated the seamless regional travel experienced on this new-age travel mode.

At Anand Vihar Namo Bharat Station, the delegation received a briefing on the station design and the initiatives taken by NCRTC to ensure Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) with other transport systems. This integration is aimed at enabling smooth connectivity and enhancing the commuter experience across the wider mobility network.

Following the station visits, the delegation proceeded to GatiShakti Bhawan, NCRTC Corporate Office, where they interacted with NCRTC leadership team. The delegates were welcomed, and an address was delivered by Shri Shalabh Goel, Managing Director, NCRTC.

The Spanish delegation appreciated the innovative approach being adopted by NCRTC for implementation of this first-of-its-kind regional transit system in India.

A detailed presentation was made by senior NCRTC officers on Namo Bharat, covering an overview of the project, the technologies deployed, future opportunities, and best practices followed during implementation.

Throughout the visit, the delegation took keen interest in the transformative mobility initiatives implemented by NCRTC. They appreciated the project's emphasis on safety, operational excellence, modern technology integration, and its contribution to shaping sustainable, commuter-friendly regional mobility in India. (ANI)

