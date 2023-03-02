Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI/PNN): The makers of 'Mare Pichkari Rang Di' recently hosted a spectacular song launch in Mumbai. The event was graced by the entire cast of the Song, including actress Prajakta K & Singer Shruti K and many others, caught up on the red carpet where they shared their thoughts and views on Mare Pichkari Rang Di's music.

Mare Pichkari Rang Di is a Holi song. It's all about celebrating the various colours of life. The peppy number will surely make you groove. The song features solely Prajakta K & It is beautifully sung by Shruti K & the ice on the cake Farhad Bhiwandiwala & Shruti K have rapped in the song & Lyrics have been given by Prajakta itself. The song has been produced by SHRUTI FILMS COMBINE. Music has given by Abhijit Gadawe. The amazing song directed by Ajay Verma, Prajakta K and Kiran Khanivadekar has given a special appearance in the song.

Speaking about the song Prajakta said "This song is very special for me I had absolutely fun while shooting it was a wonderful experience. I want to request you all to show love to this song and enjoy Holi with Mare Pichkari Rang Di Song."

The song has been out on a Zee Music company's YouTube channel. Stay tuned to get more updates on the same.

Youtube link: https://youtu.be/Enfhd8wFP-c

