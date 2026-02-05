Zaheerabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Zaheerabad Municipal Elections, several workers from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party switched allegiance to the Congress party on Wednesday.

The induction took place in the presence of Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, signalling growing momentum for the Congress in the region.

Leading the group was Mohammad Ghaus from Chhota Hyderabad, who, along with his colleagues, formally joined the Congress party. Welcoming them into the party fold, Minister Azharuddin expressed confidence that the new entrants would further strengthen the party at the grassroots level and contribute to its success in the municipal polls.

Party leaders described the move as "an indication of increasing public support for Congress ahead of the elections," emphasising unity and organisational strength as key factors in the campaign.

Among those present at the program were Telangana Seton Corporation Chairman N Greeder Reddy, Congress leader Dr Ujjwal Reddy, and former municipal councillor Athar Ahmed, along with other party members and supporters.

The joining ceremony is being viewed as a strategic boost for Congress as political activity intensifies in Zaheerabad ahead of the crucial civic body elections.

Meanwhile, Minority Welfare Minister Azharuddin also held a key strategy meeting of contesting candidates on Wednesday at the City MP Camp Office in Zaheerabad.

The meeting brought together all candidates who are set to enter the electoral fray, reflecting the party's focused approach toward the local body polls.

Azharuddin attended the gathering and congratulated the candidates, extending his best wishes for their success in the elections. Interacting individually with contestants from various wards, the Minister encouraged them to remain committed to public service and work collectively to secure victory.

Addressing the media, Minister Azharuddin stated that a total of 37 candidates have been allotted B-forms based on an extensive survey process. Expressing confidence in the selection, he noted that the candidates were chosen after careful evaluation and voiced optimism that they would emerge successful in the elections.

The meeting is seen as a significant step in strengthening election preparedness and boosting morale among party workers and candidates ahead of the polls.

Several prominent leaders were present on the occasion, including Corporation Chairman N Giridar Reddy, Zaheerabad Assembly In-charge Dr A Chandrasekhar, senior Congress leader Ujjwal Reddy, Zaheerabad Town President Kandam Narasimhu, along with other party representatives. (ANI)

