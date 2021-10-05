Tokyo [Japan], October 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group in association with DM Link to showcase Walletz4u at MEDICAL JAPAN 2021.

The event will be taking place from October 13, 2021 to October 15, 2021. MEDICAL JAPAN is a yearly trade show that is held in Chiba city (Tokyo).

SRAM & MRAM Group will be unraveling a plethora of medical products along with their flagship medical protection supply under the Infection Prevention Expo category. Walletz4u is the flagship brand that manufactures its flagship products for consumers across the globe. The summit will be witnessing the advancement during the year 2021 in Healthcare Technology and will be facilitating in leveraging on new business opportunities.

MEDICAL JAPAN Tokyo consists of 8 specialized shows like Medical Devices & Hospital Equipment Expo Tokyo, Hospital BPO Services Expo Tokyo, Medical IT Expo Tokyo, Elderly Care & Nursing Expo Tokyo, Community Care Expo Tokyo and Medical Device Development Expo Tokyo, Clinics Expo Tokyo, Pharmacy Solutions Expo Tokyo, Infection Prevention Expo, is Japan's leading trade show.

Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM; a brand that is catering to multiple markets and verticals like Healthcare & Medical, the Fishing industry, F&B Industry, etc. The brand is synonymous with its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile, and rubber disposable gloves. Each glove is backed with the seal of approval and with the commitment to bringing the products that one can trust to help keep you safe, healthy, and comfortable.

SRAM & MRAM Group has been instrumental in setting up different research and development activities, to produce varied products and help protecting people from widespread diseases globally. With collaborations with leading manufacturers, Walletz4u is poised to become one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the world markets.

Speaking on the participation, Hemlata Arumugam, CEO, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "MEDICAL JAPAN is a great initiative in today's times. It brings the players from all across the globe for exchanging technology and innovations in healthcare technology, products, and services."

Quoting on the development, Sanjeev Kumar, Sales and Operations Director, SRAM & MRAM Group said, "Being a part of the summit, it will help in exchanging healthcare technologies, it will open new avenues and business opportunities all across the region. With such a business opportunity, we will be able to help nations and brands by offering our latest technology and innovations."

Addressing on the participation, Daljit Singh Khalsa, Founder and Director, DM Link General Trading quoted, "We are elated to be part of MEDICAL JAPAN where we will be able to showcase Walletz4u. The summit will help us in promoting the flagship brand in this ASEAN region. It's an excellent proposition to showcase the latest tech innovations to the stakeholders and it's going to be interesting to see the players showcasing their products and technology."

The Summit is dedicated to showcasing technologies, products, and knowledge transfer among the players from ASEAN and other regions. MEDICAL JAPAN will act as a catalyst for bringing business leaders, healthcare professionals for commercial ventures and healthcare systems and to explore potential solutions needed for continued innovation and knowledge.

SRAM & MRAM Group is a United Kingdom-based conglomerate, founded in 1995. Today the group is the world's leading public health emergency management solutions company.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India & Bangladesh. The company's core strengths lie in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals, and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems, and Infrastructure. The brand also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.

For more information on SRAM & MRAM Group, kindly visit: srammram.com.

Walletz4u is a flagship brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, manufacturer of their flagship 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers across the globe.

For more information on Walletz4u, kindly visit the website: www.walletz4u.com.

Held in Tokyo City each year, MEDICAL JAPAN is Japan's leading trade show consisting of specialized shows for the Medical, Elderly Care, and Pharmacy industries. A large number of visitors specialised in medical and elderly care industries including importers/distributors and have active negotiations/consultations with the exhibitors.

It's a gateway to Japan and Asia's Medical, Elderly Care, and Pharmacy Industries.

For more information, kindly visit, www.medical-jpn.jp.

