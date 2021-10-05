Rob is the senior professional at Compass who is also the owner of the practice. He specializes in financial, estate, retirement, tax strategies from Chapman & Co. P.C. and planning, investment management, and risk management through Compass Wealth, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any named entity. Located at: 1163 Pittsford-Victor Road, Pittsford, NY 14534.

We had a chance to interview Rob. Read this till the end to know more.

What motivated you to start Compass Wealth, LLC? How did the idea come about?

I recognized the need for exemplary advisory services for the investor wanting integration between tax, investment management, and financial planning.

What was your mission at the beginning of starting your business?

Provide holistic, comprehensive planning/advisory services including tax and investment expertise.

What do you attribute your success to? Is there a trait you have or a person who helped you along the way?

Knowledge and understanding of how investments, financial planning, risk management and tax/accounting affect one another to provide the best result for the investor.

When times get tough, what would you say motivates you to keep going? To not hit the snooze button and to keep fighting for your goals.

Desire to stay current on markets, tax updates and planning techniques…and provide timely information to our clients.

Employees are one of the most important players to succeed in business. What do you look for in an employee?

Integrity, a strong work ethic and ability to put the clients’ needs first. Our goal is to treat our team as if they are both clients and family members.

What is unique about your business? Is there a competitive advantage that you have over the rest?

My unique qualifications with the CPA, PFS and CMA certifications provide a successful ‘one-stop shop’ for investment, financial/retirement/estate planning, tax, and accounting services.

Have you ever gotten a disappointed client or customer? If so, how did you handle the situation?

Akin to a doctor providing a patient with the necessary steps to correct a health issue, we must provide a financial plan that may be uncomfortable and require lifestyle changes for the client. As fiduciary, we do what’s in the clients’ best interest for their assets to last their lifetime. Sometimes these conversations can be awkward and/or uncomfortable; however, as with health care professionals continually saying, “eat right and exercise,” the clients’ best interest always comes first.

Is there a type of marketing that has worked amazingly for Compass Wealth, LLC? If so, how did you stumble upon it?

Personal referrals are received routinely, which bodes well from a client satisfaction standpoint.

Is there any resource or resources that helped you on your journey to becoming a business owner?

My father was a bastion in the local tax and accounting community and in 2007, was inducted into the NYSSCPA Rochester Chapter’s Accounting Hall of Fame. His drive, determination, and respect for his clients were impressed upon me throughout my life. His experiences were a significant influence and resource for me as I delved into becoming a business owner myself.

What are the three best pieces of advice that you would give to anyone starting a business? What do they need to know from the very beginning?

Respect your services’ value, expect disappointments, and focus on the big picture.