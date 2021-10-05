So we are at the business end of the IPL 2021 and the tournament has got into quite an interesting juncture as there is only one place for grabs for the playoffs. Now, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking each other in the 52nd match of the IPL 2021. n this article, we shall be bringing to you the Dream11 team which comprises wicketkeeper, batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders of course. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. RCB vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 52.

On one hand, where RCB would be looking for a win and end the tournament with the highest points, SRH will be looking to end the tournament on a positive note. The Orange Army has had quite a rough season in the IPL 2021. For now, RCB has already made it to the playoffs with two matches to spare. Currently, RCB is on number three of the points table whereas, SRH is at the fag end of the IPL 2021 points table. Now, let's have a look a the Dream11 team prediction below.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper - You should pick as wicket-keeper KS Bharat (RCB) for RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 Dream11 team.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be best to go for four batsmen and they should be Kane Williamson (SRH), Virat Kohli (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB).

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The all-rounders for the team should be Finn Allen (RCB) Priyam Garg (SRH), Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB), Jason Holder(SRH).

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Harshal Patel (RCB) and Rashid Khan (SRH) as your bowlers.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: KS Bharat (RCB), Kane Williamson (SRH), Virat Kohli (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Finn Allen (RCB) Priyam Garg (SRH), Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB), Jason Holder(SRH), Harshal Patel (RCB) and Rashid Khan (SRH)

Kane Williamson (SRH) can be your captain for fantasy team, while Virat Kohli (SRH) can be elected as your vice-captain.

