Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/SRV): Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is a renowned private university that offers a range of professional and research programmes. Ranked among the Top 11 B-Schools in India by the TOI B-School Survey, the University has commenced registrations for its esteemed undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The courses have been structured to meet the demands of the industry, providing students with various specializations to enhance their professional abilities. Interested candidates can choose from a plethora of UG and PG programmes such as - BBA, BA, BA - Liberal Arts, LLB, BA-LLB, BBA-LLB, B.Sc Actuarial Science, BCA, MCA, and BBA+MBA.

Prof B. Paramanandhan, Pro-Chancellor SBUP & President SBS, said, "We are excited to announce the registrations to our innovative and industry-ready undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Our programmes are designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills and practical experience needed to succeed in today's rapidly changing business and technology landscape. We invite all ambitious and driven individuals to join us in this exciting journey and take the first step towards a fulfilling career. Apply now and be a part of a vibrant and dynamic community of learners."

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) boasts over 25 years of experience in providing unique educational opportunities. Its BA program offers specializations in psychology, economics, and political science that SBUP also offers BA in Liberal Arts and together they are aimed at developing well-rounded professionals with a comprehensive understanding of societal issues, creativity & economics. Graduates of this program can pursue careers in both the public and private sectors, including as independent professionals or consultants. Additionally, students are encouraged to sit for various competitive exams such as central and state civil services.

Apart from the traditional curriculum, Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) has previously entered into collaborations with industry leaders such as Coursera, Bosche, Subex, Confederation of NGOs of Rural India (CNRI), Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City (PCSCL) and others to increase learning possibilities for its distinguished students. The University's firm foundation is defined by its ranking, reputation, discipline, and commitment, which has propelled it to be one of the top management institutions in the country.

The University further extends its support for student growth through various initiatives including interactive sessions with industry experts, guest lectures, and industrial visits. The university's commitment to innovation and student development has led to a nearly 100 per cent placement rate each year. Despite the pandemic, SBUP graduates have secured jobs at top companies including Google, Amazon, Infosys, Deloitte, Tata Technology, Johnson and Johnson, Hyundai, and HDFC, among others.

To apply for the UG courses at Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP), applicants must have a minimum of 50 per cent marks in 12th grade. After the initial application review, eligible candidates will be invited for a Personal Interview. For the PG courses, applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and should also appear for S-BEST or have a valid CAT/MAT/XAT/MH-CET score.

SBUP is a leading private university in the nation, known for its commitment to academic excellence and professionalism. With a proud history of two and a half decades, the university is poised for continued growth and development, making a significant impact in the education domain.

To know more, visit - http://bit.ly/3Gzr3xi

