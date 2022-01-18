Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/SRV): Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is unquestionably one of the country's most distinguished institutions, with a reputation for professional and research programs in the arts and business administration.

The university's application window for MBA admission is scheduled to close on January 28, 2022, for the academic year 2022-24.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Paarl.

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) university is ranked among the top B-schools in India and has been very effective in creating and changing the professional standards in which MBA programs are offered in business schools during the last two decades.

The university offers students with multiple specializations in MBA like Marketing Management, Finance, Telecom and Business Analytics, Technology Management, International Business, Digital Marketing & Business Analytics , PM & HRD (Personnel Management and Human Resource Development), Data Science & Business Analytics, Product Management & Business Analytics, and Operations, and Supply Chain Management.

Also Read | OnePlus Buds Z2 Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

The University oversees and directs four different business schools:

Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM)

Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management (BITM)

Balaji Institute of International Business (BIIB)

Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD).

SBUP's four constituent management institutes - BIMM, BITM, BIIB, and BIMHRD - have undergone iterative changes over the years. These institutes, which provide AICTE-approved MBA programs, have earned a name for themselves in terms of educational quality and placement of graduates. Not once, but year after year, the quality of their education and placements has been reflected in their rankings.

The common application form for all the four management institutes of Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP), BIMM, BITM, BIIB, and BIMHRD can be submitted online or offline with an application fee of INR 1200/-. The Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is extremely selective in its admissions process.

The students who are interested in pursuing MBA must take at least one of the following exams: CAT/MAT/XAT/CMAT/MAH-CET. The Candidates can now also apply for MBA at Sri Balaji University (SBUP) via SBEST entrance test (Sri Balaji Entrance and Screening Test). The objective of the SBEST is to improve the scores of the above-mentioned exams attempted, can opt for SBEST

The University does not believe in any cut-off points as they give only 35% of the weightage for the entrance examination while making the merit list.

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) migrated to its current location in Tathwade, Pune in 2006. A huge dormitory facility with adequate living accommodations for around 600 students is located on sprawling grounds. The hostel building also has a fully equipped gym and a swimming pool, in addition to tennis, badminton, and basketball courts.

Apart from the world-class facilities, the university also offers excellent placements and internship opportunities to its students. Year after year, the university enjoys nearly 100% placement rates. Top recruiters such as Google, Amazon, Infosys, Johnson & Johnson, Big Basket, Loreal, Colgate, Dabur, Haldiram and many others hire individuals on an annual basis and offer lucrative compensation packages.

At the end of the first year of study or as determined by the institute, each Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) student management is obliged to participate in highly practical Company Project Studies (CPS) for a period of two months. If the student managers perform extremely well while working on the company's project, the company may offer them a 'Pre-Placement Offer'.

As quoted by Late Professor Dr.(Col) A Balasubramanian, Ex Chancellor, Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) "We firmly believe in the values of Discipline, Determination, and Dedication and leave no stone unturned in ensuring that these values become the lifestyle of our students. It's a common belief that a human being is a product of one's environment. But for human beings with strong willpower, the environment is never a limiting factor".

Some of the university's most noticeable aspects include a focus on the upgrading of skills on industrial demand as well as out-of-the-box training and learning. They believe that students should be exposed to industry from the start in order to develop a keen vision.

And one of the most tempting academic practices one obtains by being a part of this prominent university are frequent interactive sessions and guest lectures, followed by industrial tours to leading manufacturing and service providers in the sector, all on a global scale.

To know more visit: Sri Balaji University Pune (SBUP)

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)