OnePlus Buds Z2 is now available for sale today in India. The device was launched in the country last week along with the OnePlus 9RT smartphone. OnePlus Buds Z2 is now available for purchase via the OnePlus India website, Amazon India and Flipkart. The device is up for grabs with a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,250 on SBI credit card EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000. On Flipkart, the earbuds are available with 10 percent off on ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and EMI starting from Rs 174 per month. OnePlus 9RT 5G Smartphone, OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds are priced at Rs 4,999 and come in two exciting shades - Obisiden Black and Pearl White. It offers 11mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response time of 20-20,00Hz. Each earbud can last for up to 5 hours on a single charge with the ANC feature. While the ANC is turned off, each earbud lasts for up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case.

OnePlus Buds Z2 (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Experience listening👂like never before with the #OnePlusBudsZ2. 📍Up for grabs in Red Cable First Sale on 1️⃣7️⃣ Jan and Open Sale on 1️⃣8️⃣ Jan. 📍 Follow us and pick one feature you are most excited to explore & stand a chance to win a #OnePlusBudsZ2 🎁. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 18, 2022

The earbuds can be seamlessly connected with devices running Bluetooth 5.2 and have a range of 10 meters. Each earbud packs a 40mAh Li-ion battery and the company claims that 10 minutes of charge will provide a playback time of 5 hours. OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with three audio modes - Immersive Music mode, Mobile Gaming mode and Cinematic Mode. In addition to this, it also gets Dolby Atmos support. Moreover, the earbuds are IP55 rated dust and water-resistant.

