New Delhi [India], September 30: The latest edition of the CBI Index 2025, the only independent study evaluating all active citizenship by investment (CBI) programmes worldwide, has ranked Caribbean nations at the very top. St. Kitts and Nevis lead the index, followed by Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Antigua & Barbuda, once again securing the top five positions.

St. Kitts and Nevis, a small twin-island nation in the West Indies, is credited with pioneering the industry in 1984 when it first introduced the concept of economic citizenship. Today, it continues to lead the global rankings. The country, which hosts a large Indian diaspora, recently strengthened its ties with India by opening its High Commission in New Delhi, further fueling interest among Indian investors seeking global mobility and security.

For years, Caribbean CBI programmes have remained a preferred choice for wealthy individuals worldwide, including many from India. The annual CBI Index is eagerly awaited by investors, as it serves as a benchmark to guide citizenship choices across the globe.

According to James McKay, the researcher behind the index, European programmes present a more complex picture, while Caribbean nations have surged ahead through a series of reforms. Commonwealth of Dominica's second-place ranking reflects its swift implementation of enhanced due diligence and its strong application pipeline, which demonstrates continued demand. Grenada retained its third spot, with its resilience attributed to a robust regulatory framework and adaptability, including broader eligibility for dependents.

He further stated that the evaluation process behind the CBI Index is designed to provide a holistic view of each programme rather than focusing only on financial requirements. Every year, the programmes are assessed across multiple pillars that together determine their overall competitiveness and credibility.

The criteria uniformly allows investors, policymakers, and industry observers to compare programmes on more than just cost, reflecting the broader value of citizenship in today's globalised economy.

Among European nations, only Malta featured in the top ten as it went through a major transition with the closure of its Maltese Exceptional Investor Naturalisation (MEIN) framework. The CBI Index 2025 also highlighted the contrasting fortunes of Europe's investment migration programmes, describing them as presenting "a more complex picture" compared to the streamlined reforms in the Caribbean.

With the Caribbean continuing to dominate the rankings, the region has reaffirmed its role as the global hub for citizenship by investment programmes. For Indian investors, in particular, the increasing visibility of these nations, exemplified by St. Kitts and Nevis's new diplomatic presence in New Delhi which may influence future investment flows and solidify the Caribbean's status as a preferred destination for global mobility.

