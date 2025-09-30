New Delhi, September 30: Facebook is introducing new features to strengthen the bond between creators and their followers. The Meta-owned platform has announced features like fan challenges and custom top fan badges to offer its users to interact with their favourite creators. Creators can also take advantage of these features to connect with their audience in new ways to build a strong bond with their followers.

In a press release, Meta said, "We’re introducing new ways for you to go from follower to fan, making it easier to connect with and be recognized by the creators you love on Facebook." The Mark Zuckerberg platform has introduced "fan challenges" and "custom top fan badges." Meta said, "Take your fandom to the next level by joining fan challenges, earning custom top fan badges, and discovering other fans who share your interests." Was Arattai App Made in US? Does Zoho Really Host Customer Data in India? Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu Issues Clarification As ‘Developer Address’ Triggers Doubts.

To participate in a fan challenge, interested users can tap the challenge hashtag included in a creator’s post, reel, or another fan’s submission and share your own version. Submissions that receive the most engagement will be highlighted on the leaderboard and will be available on the challenge homepage, where fans can explore entries and creators can connect with their audience.

Creators can use fan challenges to strengthen their brand presence, launch new campaigns, and boost interaction whenever it aligns with their goals. Meta is also enhancing top fan badges, offering more ways for users to show their superfan status and gain recognition. These badges can be earned by consistently engaging with content from favourite creators. WhatsApp Beta for iOS Invites Hit by Scammers on Telegram? Fake Paid Invites Targets New Beta Testers; Know How To Stay Safe.

Meta said, “If you’re following creators who have personalized their top fan badge, get ready for an upgrade.“ Once a customised badge is available, you will get a notification to claim it. After accepting, you can highlight your new badge in a ready-made post. The badge will then be visible beside your comments on the creator’s Page, and you will also have the option to show all earned badges on your profile.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Meta Press Release). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).