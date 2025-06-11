India PR Distribution

Silicon Valley (California) [US], June 11: Kridha, a Stanford-backed Silicon Valley startup, today announced the successful deployment of the world's first Universal Fashion AI Agent that operates seamlessly across millions of fashion websites without requiring any brand integration. The groundbreaking Patent pending technology addresses the industry's massive intelligence gap that costs $1.9 trillion annually in unsold inventory.

Founded by Stanford Graduate School of Business and Engineering student Priyanka Ladha, a 2x founder with strong expertise in Computer Vision, E-commerce and Retail, launching her third startup, Kridha has achieved what many thought impossible: creating AI agents that provide the most intimate personalized shopping experience to shoppers across any fashion website while capturing unprecedented consumer behavior data for brands. Imagine having a best friend who is also world's best stylist and fashion designer coming along with you wherever you shop creating the most personalized offline-like shopping experience ever!

The revolutionary approach has already achieved 3 million SKU coverage across major retailers including Amazon, H&M, Nike, and Walmart, representing approximately 90% of the US fashion e-commerce market. Unlike existing solutions requiring costly integrations, Kridha's agents deploy universally, providing real-time garment analysis and personalized recommendations on every product page. The breakthrough has attracted over 25,000 users to the company's waitlist, with early access planned for November 2025.

"Every fashion purchase tells a story, but brands are completely blind to it," said Ladha, whose family has operated in fashion for 50 years. "When someone buys a dress, brands only see 'Size M sold for $89.' They have no idea the customer worried it would be too long, ordered three sizes hoping one would fit, or chose it because of a social media trend."

Crucially, unlike traditional solutions such as live shopping platforms or Google Shopping that redirect consumers away from brand websites, Kridha's agents sit directly on top of brand pages, ensuring shoppers remain within the brand's ecosystem throughout their entire shopping journey. This approach strengthens the brand-consumer relationship rather than fragmenting it.

"We've solved the fundamental scaling problem in fashion AI," Ladha explained. "Our agents work everywhere fashion is sold, without brands needing to change anything, while keeping consumers engaged directly on brand websites. This creates an intelligence layer the industry has never had."

Drawing from her experience as a serial entrepreneur, Ladha previously built two successful fashion tech companies, including scaling social media communities to over 3.2 million followers. Her deep understanding of both technology and consumer behavior positioning has been crucial in developing Kridha's breakthrough approach.

The technology addresses critical market failures: 67% of Gen Z avoid buying clothes online due to fit concerns, 40-70% of online fashion purchases are returned, and brands lose $300 billion annually to poor product discovery in the US alone.

Kridha's breakthrough has earned recognition at Stanford, receiving four prestigious university-wide grants and awards. And are part of Nvidia's Inception program. The company has completed extensive market validation through 300+ customer interviews and C-suite discussions with major fashion brands including Zara, Nike, and LVMH.

The team combines Stanford and IIT engineers with world-renowned fashion experts, including Creative Director from Pantone, bringing decades of experience from both AI development and fashion intelligence.

"Only 17% of fashion sales happen online globally, compared to 50% in China," noted Ladha. "Our universal agents can finally unlock the confidence shoppers need while giving brands the intelligence they desperately lack."

JOIN THE WAITLIST: Fashion shoppers interested in accessing Kridha's revolutionary AI shopping experience can join the growing waitlist of over 25,000 users at kridha.io. Early access will be available starting November 2025.

About Kridha: Kridha is building the universal intelligence engine for the global fashion industry, starting with AI agents that transform shopping experiences while capturing consumer behavior data for brands.

Contact: Priyanka Ladha, Founder & CEO connect@kridha.iohttps://www.kridha.io/

