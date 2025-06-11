Salman Khan is once again ruling the Internet, but this time it's not for a movie trailer or dance number; it's for his incredible new transformation at the age of 59! The superstar recently appeared in pictures shared by his Race 3 co-star Saajan Singh, where he looked noticeably leaner and fitter. Dressed in a simple black tee and blue jeans, Salman’s casual yet sharp look has set social media buzzing. ‘Sultan Ki Yaad Aagayi’: Fans React to Salman Khan’s Moustache Look, As Bhaijaan Flaunts New Maybach Car! (Watch Video).

Saajan Singh Shares Pictures with Salman Khan – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saajan Singh (@saajan_singh23)

Saajan Singh shared a picture of himself and his family with Salman Khan on his Instagram page and captioned it: ‘Thank you Sir for opening your arms, home and heart to us. Blessed & grateful @beingsalmankhan.’ The post attracted several emotional and enthusiastic reactions. Fans were quick to flood the comment section with love, admiration, and sheer excitement. One fan wrote, “Bhai is getting back in shape”, while another cheered, “SALMAN LOOKING DAMN HOT.” A third user couldn’t stop praising and said, “BHAI LOOKING FIT & HANDSOME.” Another fan wrote, “Age 60 X 40age Love you my Jaan Salman Khan.” Another said, “Ek Number Bhaijaan.” Many fans praised Salman’s look, “Salman looking so fine” another wrote, “Handsome Hunk @beingsalmankhan.”

Fans React to Salman Khan's New Look - See Comments:

Salman Khan Training for Upcoming War Film on Galwan Valley Conflict

While the Internet is busy celebrating his youthful energy, Salman Khan’s transformation has also sparked excitement for his next film, a war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. In the movie, he is set to portray real-life Army officer Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, a role that demands emotional depth and peak physical form. Sources say the film will be one of Salman’s most challenging roles, both physically and emotionally. “It’s not just about wearing the uniform or holding an AK-47,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. “Salman is training hard, braving the cold, the altitude, and gruelling schedules all out of deep respect for the soldiers of this country.” ‘Will Kill Salman Khan, Our Gang Is Still Active’: Security Heightened Outside Bollywood Superstar’s House After Death Threat Against Him (Watch Video)

Last seen in Sikandar (2025) alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Salman Khan might not have impressed critics with the film, but his fans seem more than ready to cheer him on for what’s coming next. If this transformation is any hint, Bhaijaan is not just back, he’s back with a bang!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).