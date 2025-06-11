BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook, better known by their stage names Jimin and Jungkook, completed their mandatory military service on June 11, 2025. The duo wrapped up their civic duties just a day after fellow members RM and V completed their term in the army division. Jungkook and Jim become the fifth and sixth members of the K-Pop supergroup to finish their military duties. According to reports, they were discharged from the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province. Following their discharge, they greeted fans and the media outside their military base before heading to the HYBE office to go live on Weverse. BTS’ RM and V Make Grand Return After Finishing Mandatory Military Duties; Bangtan Boys Leader Plays ‘Detective Conan’ Theme on Saxophone in First Public Appearance (Watch Video).

BTS’ Jim and Jungkook Get Camera Shy After Military Discharge

As expected, upon their discharge, Jimin and Jungkook were welcomed by a sea of fans outside their military base, eagerly awaiting a glimpse of their favourite artiste. Photos and videos shared online show the idols getting shy and playfully hiding behind their flower bouquets, giggling cutely in a moment that made the reunion even more special for their admirers.

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook Finally Back From Military

[LENSA] 11 Jun 2025 — Jungkook & Jimin kini rasmi tamat khidmat ketenteraan, sehari selepas RM & V. Kepulangan mereka disambut meriah oleh ARMY dan media. Jungkook & Jimin juga menerima jambangan bunga sebagai ucapan tahniah. Welcome back, #Jungkook & #Jimin! 💜#BTS pic.twitter.com/cO8nWydpp4 — Kmania (@kmaniamy) June 11, 2025

While interacting with the reporters, Jungkook said, "Its been long since Ive been in front of the camera and I didn't even put my makeup, so I am a bit embassed. Seniors, juniors and executives who have worked harder than anyone else, thank you for working hard for us, Im so grateful to them for taking such goo care of us." Jim also thanked fans for turning up at their discharge location.

Jimin and Jungkook’s Adorable Camera-Shy Moment Following Military Discharge

— JIMIN Y JUNGKOOK SEINDO TIMIDOS ANTE LAS CÁMARAS 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/QYzSStfJNQ — BTS NEWS⁷ (@TangerineOfBTS) June 10, 2025

He said, "Thank you to the fans who came from far away. From Covid to the military, it's been a long wait. The military wasn't an easy place. We suffered together, ate and slept outside together. I gained a lot of respect. If you seen soldiers on the street, even a small warm gesture would mean a lot."

Jimin and Jungkook Go Live on Weverse

Not long after their discharge, Jimin and Jungkook went live on Weverse and reminisced about some memorable moments from their military service. Recalling a specific incident, Jimin shared that while sleeping one night, he dreamt of a loud noise that sounded like a construction drill. But when he woke up, he realised it wasn’t a machine, it was Jungkook snoring nearby. Laughing, Jimin added that he often heard the same sound during his rest time and always assumed it was coming from a machine, only to discover later that it was actually the golden maknae snoring next to him. BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung Surprises Fans With Gym Snaps in Military Uniform Featuring Song Kang Ahead of OT7 Reunion; ARMYs Can’t Keep Calm As They React to Viral Photos.

Jimin Recalls Hilarious Moment With Jungkook During Military Service

Jimin: i was sleeping with my arms up and there was this sound in my dream. I woke up and jungkook was next to me. I pushed his face to his pillow and his face was next to me. Jungkook: i guess i wanted to lean o you. pic.twitter.com/7P8vui10BM — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) June 11, 2025

With Jimin and Jungkook also back, Suga remains the only BTS member in the military. His discharge is set for June 21, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).