Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL), a BSE listed company (BSE Scrip code BOM: 539017) semi urban and rural focused home finance has reported business and financial performance for the quarter & half year ending on Sep 30, 2025.

During the period Star HFL registered milestones across business areas for the quarter ending Sep 30, 2025 enlisted as below:

Business Numbers: AUM increased 9.55% y-o-y to Rs. 567.27 crs. The Company disbursed Rs. 30.56 crs in the period under review.

Income Growth: Interest income grew by 21.33% y-o-y and Net Interest Margin (NIM) stands at 7.65%

Asset Quality: PAR (0+ days past due) stood at 5.13 %, of which GNPA stands at 1.65% and NNPA stands at 1.16% as of Sep 30, 2025

Profitability: Profit before Tax stood at Rs. 4.08 crs and PAT at Rs. 3.17 crs for H1 FY2025-26

Liability: Star HFL has strong relationships with Banks and FIs to aid the loan book growth. Current borrowings stand at Rs. 391.77 crs. The liability pipeline remains strong and is planned as per the business plan

Capitalization: Net-worth as of Sep 30, 2025 stands at Rs. 146.54 crs. Leverage levels remained at 2.67x.

Ratings: Star HFL is rated as BBB / Stable by CARE & India ratings.

In Q2 FY 2025-26, Star HFL recorded Assets Under Management (AUM) of ₹567.27 crore, higher than ₹517.84 crore in the same quarter last year. Asset quality remained stable, with GNPA at 1.65% and NNPA at 1.16%, broadly unchanged from last year's 1.56% GNPA and 1.09% NNPA.

The company reported an interest income of ₹24.80 crore, up from ₹20.44 crore, leading to a rise in total income to ₹25.15 crore, compared with ₹22.63 crore in Q2 FY 2024-25.

Borrowings increased to ₹391.77 crore versus ₹375.51 crore last year, while the net worth improved to ₹146.54 crore, up from ₹140.23 crore. Leverage remained stable at 2.67x, almost unchanged from 2.68x previously.

Speaking on the performance for the period, Mr. Kalpesh Dave, Director & CEO of Star HFL said, "Our focus has been on disciplined underwriting and efficient liability management. As we prepare for the next phase of expansion, our commitment remains firmly anchored in enabling affordable home ownership for first-time buyers and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

About Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL)

Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL) is BSE listed rural focused housing finance company. The Company has been operational in the low-cost housing finance space since 2009. Star HFL provides long term housing finance assistance to EWS/LIG families towards purchase/construction of low-cost housing units (affordable housing) in its operational geographies. Star HFL is a professionally managed Company with a presence across states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, NCR and Tamil Nadu. Star HFL is registered as a Primary Lending Institution (PLI) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and has received subsidy for its qualified customers under CLSS scheme. Star HFL is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra

For further details contact:

Dinesh Kirupalli

Star Housing Finance Ltd | Email: dinesh.kirupalli@starhfl.com

