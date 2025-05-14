PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been honored with the prestigious CII - Centre on Women Leadership (CWL) Award for Gender Parity in Business. This recognition underscores the Startek commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace, with a sharp focus on gender equality as a driver of organizational excellence. Recognized for advancing workplace gender equality through inclusive policies and people-first practices.

"At Startek, we view inclusion as a competitive advantage that fuels innovation and resilience," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Startek. "This recognition from CII and CWL reflects how embedding gender parity into business strategy strengthens our ability to lead in a rapidly evolving global marketplace."

The evaluation process for this accolade was both rigorous and comprehensive. It encompassed a four-stage assessment that began with an in-depth submission detailing the company's people-centric practices. This was followed by focus group discussions with returning mothers and mid-level women managers, offering valuable insight into lived experiences. Key informant interviews added further depth, before a final review by an expert jury panel.

Winning this award highlights Startek's continued leadership in shaping inclusive workplaces where equitable access to career growth, flexible work models, and intentional leadership development programs form the backbone of its DEI framework.

About CII-CWL Awards:

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in partnership with the Centre on Women Leadership (CWL)--a joint initiative supported by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation--presents this award to organizations driving transformative change in gender balance across corporate India.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

