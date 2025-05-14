Joel Ward To Leave Crystal Palace After 13 Years, Says ‘This Isn’t Goodbye; It’s Merely a See You Later’ (Watch Video)

A consistent, dependable performer in the side in the years that followed, Ward was named club captain in 2023/24, when he was hailed as “the ultimate professional” by then-manager Roy Hodgson. In April 2024, he became the first-ever Palace player to feature in 300 Premier League matches for the club.

Football IANS| May 14, 2025 12:03 PM IST
Joel Ward To Leave Crystal Palace After 13 Years, Says ‘This Isn’t Goodbye; It’s Merely a See You Later’ (Watch Video)
Joel Ward (Photo Credit: X/@CPFC)

Mumbai, May 14: Joel Ward will depart Crystal Palace this summer after 13 years with the club, upon the expiration of his current contract.  The 35-year-old has been a near-ever-present throughout the club's longest top-flight spell to date, playing a key role in many of the most important moments in modern Crystal Palace history. Ward initially joined the club from Portsmouth at the beginning of the successful 2012/13 season in the Championship, playing a significant role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League – not least with his goal-saving intervention on the line against Watford in the play-off final at Wembley. Tottenham Hotspur 0–2 Crystal Palace Premier League 2024–25: Spurs’ EPL Woes Continue With Home Loss Against Eagles (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

"For me, it’s been a huge privilege to wear this shirt, to represent this club. It’s been an incredible journey with so many fond memories, so many incredible moments – moments that will live on in my mind for the rest of my life. Obviously, I came from somewhere else. But I’ve been a part of this club and a part of the furniture for so long that I’d like to think I’m part of the family. This isn’t ‘goodbye’ – it’s merely a ‘see you later," said Ward.

Joel Ward's Farewell Interview

The following season, Ward – fulfilling a variety of roles in defence and even midfield – missed just two matches as the Eagles retained their place among the elite and won the Young Player of the Year award in 2013/14. He played every minute of Palace’s run in the 2015/16 FA Cup, including 120 minutes against Manchester United in the final.

A consistent, dependable performer in the side in the years that followed, Ward was named club captain in 2023/24, when he was hailed as “the ultimate professional” by then-manager Roy Hodgson. In April 2024, he became the first-ever Palace player to feature in 300 Premier League matches for the club.

Ward has overall played 363 matches for the Eagles – a total which places him eighth in the list of all-time appearances – and racked up 305 Premier League games in red and blue – the highest-ever total by an individual player – scoring six times for the club. He duly earned the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution last season. Premier League 2024–25: Nottingham Forest Draws 1–1 Against Crystal Palace As UEFA Champions League Hopes Fade.

Chairman Steve Parish said, “From the very day he joined Crystal Palace, Joel has been an incredible ambassador for this Football Club: open, friendly and professional, but also competitive, driven and uncompromising in the standards he sets."

“Simply put, over the course of 13 years’ service, Joel has been an example for all Palace players who have gone before him: in his values, in his presence, and in his dedication to representing this club with pride. This is a great time to celebrate Joel's achievements and reflect on many great memories here with a truly treasured player and friend. Good luck, Joel, with your next adventure – and thank you.”

