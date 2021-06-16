Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): TheBabyBo, an Ahmedabad-based startup for quality products and parenting care for babies and motherhood, started the business during the tough times of pandemic and became successful by the hard work and dedication.

It was founded by Parth Sharma, Umang Seth, and Siddhi Samel, in 2020.

In a statement, TheBabyBo said that the funding will be utilized for enhancement of the platform, Team expansion and Digital Marketing Plans to cater to the larger market size.

The idea of TheBabyBo rose in 2020 when parents were scared to go out of the house, lesser for their health, more for the safety of the child. Though shopping online was the solution, due to higher demand, the prices were all-time high and most of the time out of stock.

After surveying over 1000 people who had recently become parents, 200+ doctors, the picture of the severity of the problem was clear. And thus, TheBabyBo came into existence.

As the name suggests, TheBabyBo caters to all baby care products and services required for babies and their mothers. They have created boxes with all necessary products of baby care and named it "Bundle of Joy".

Parth Sharma, the Founder of TheBabyBo, said that the business aims at growing at a pace of 100% Year on Year, scaling up the online retail segment of baby care and parenthood products, and being the market leader in the online segment for baby products and parenting care for motherhood.

Founders thanked Startup Chaupal for its support in their entrepreneurial journey in shaping up their startup idea and provide them with proper mentoring support and direction.

Sumit Srivastawa, Founder & CEO, Startup Chupal® said that the team worked closely with the Mentors & Advisors at Startup Chaupal and successfully launched the business during the pandemic. They came up with an Idea, Validated it quickly and After initial testing of the market, they increase the scale of business and deliver the products PAN-India within 8 to 9 months they raised initial funding.

