Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2025. For the first quarter of FY26, the Company reported revenues of INR 1,019 Cr and EBITDA of INR 140 Cr, a growth of ~17% YoY and ~94% YoY, respectively.

* YoY growth in Revenue and EBITDA of ~17% and ~94%, respectively

* Order intake of INR 1,500+ Cr in Q1 FY26

Amidst a dynamic tariff landscape, we remain focused on driving performance and profitability through product innovation and cost leadership. We continue strengthening relationships with our customers and driving sales in our key markets of US, Europe and India. This has been reflected in our strong open order book of INR 4,888 Cr. with order intake of INR 1,529 Cr this quarter alone.

In Q1 FY26, Optical Networking Business reported an 18.6% revenue growth and 55.7% EBITDA growth as compared to Q1 FY25. We remained focussed on co-developing optical products for our customers meeting their end-to-end connectivity requirements. The attach rate for Optical Connectivity (OC) segment reached to ~23% for the quarter, following the launch in the US last year. STL achieved ~23% revenue this quarter from Enterprise and Data Centre segment. Recently, STL expanded its Data Centre portfolio to cater to the rising demand of AI-led Data Centres, which includes high-performance fibre and copper cabling solutions. These solutions offer high-capacity and low-latency for scalable, future-ready deployments for end-to-end data centre connectivity.

STL Digital - Acquired 4 new customers in Q1, taking the total count to 30 global customers. STL Digital signed multi-million and multi-year contracts with 3 leading private healthcare services providers to provide Digital Marketing services and a multi-million deal with a global communications devices company for network modernisation.

Some key highlights for Q1 FY26

Key wins - Signed a 3-year Long-Term Supply Agreement (LTSA) for Intelligently-Bonded Ribbon (IBR) cable with a leading European telecom operator and secured significant order inflow with a key US customer for high fibre count OFC solutions, marking a strong comeback after a year. Partnered with Swoop to upgrade ~1,000 homes in Western Australia with high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity.

Innovation - STL becomes the first company globally to deploy Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) in both aerial and underground networks. STL, in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), achieved India's first Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) transmission over a 100 km, 4-core MCF network. Recently, STL with IIT Madras, conducted a test with MCF cable on 5+ km live testbed. We are now leading global standards in MCF design and testing. Our patent count stands at 740 by the end of Q1 FY26.

Recognition and Awards - STL was recognised by TEPC (Bharat Telecom 2025) in the category 'Telecom Products (Hardware & Software) - Large Enterprises' for driving global exports through Make-in-India innovation. Also received the ET Telecom Award for Impactful IoT Solution of the Year - Sensron (Fibre Optic Sensing).

Sustainability - We achieved a major milestone in sustainable manufacturing for Maharashtra's first green hydrogen and green oxygen production facility for optical fibre. This will enable STL to become one of the world's first optical fibre manufacturers to deploy 100% green hydrogen in its production processes and support its goal to achieve Net Zero by 2030.

"With our trusted global partnerships and continuous product innovation, we are well-positioned for long-term success. The recent expansion of our AI-led Data Centre portfolio and industry-first innovations like multi-core fibre are addressing the growing global demand for high-speed, secure, and scalable connectivity, said Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL. "As we continue to co-create with customers and build next-gen optical networks, we remain committed to powering the digital backbone of tomorrow's world."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

