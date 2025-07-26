Fact Check: Is Image of KL Rahul Consoling 'Crying' Karun Nair Real? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Pic

Was KL Rahul 'consoling' Karun Nair after he was dropped for the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester? Is the image of KL Rahul sitting beside Karun Nair and comforting him even real? In this article, we shall take a look at the truth behind the picture which has gone viral on social media, attracting thousands of impressions with several fans sharing their reactions to the same. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test series has turned out to be a massively entertaining affair, with Karun Nair featuring in three Tests so far. And his name was missing from India's playing XI as India took the field in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford, Manchester. FAKE! Virat Kohli’s Selfie With Daughter Vamika's AI-Generated Pic Goes Viral.

Karun Nair made his return to India's Test playing XI after a gap of eight long years and with it, he completed his comeback story after years of grinding it out in domestic cricket and 'asking' cricket to give him another 'chance'. The expectations were high from Karun Nair, but he failed to deliver with the bat in the first three Tests in the IND vs ENG 2025 series, unable to cross the 50-run mark even once. In six outings in the IND vs ENG 2025 series, Karun Nair scored 131 runs, with his highest score being 40. After his underwhelming show with the bat, Karun Nair was replaced by Sai Sudharsan in India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester.

Amidst this, an image has gone viral which shows KL Rahul sitting beside Karun Nair with his hand around his shoulder. The viral picture claims that Karun Nair was 'crying' with KL Rahul, with whom he's played a lot of cricket with at the domestic level, consoling him. The image spread like wildfire, leading fans to believe that it is real.

Viral Pic Claiming KL Rahul Was Consoling Karun Nair

Karun Nair Caught Crying then KL Rahul Consoled.. probably he is talking about Retirement pic.twitter.com/MSXkRPRzz8 — 🏏 (@Crickaith) July 23, 2025

Another Similar Claim

I feel very bad to see Karun Nair crying like this. I wish the team management would give him another chance to prove himself. 💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/NF5jfMotSZ — KLR (@KLRNation1) July 24, 2025

Here's the Truth Behind Viral Image Claiming KL Rahul Consoled 'Crying' Karun Nair

There are many facets behind the picture and the claim going it, which are wrong. First and foremost, this image appears to have been generated by AI (Artificial Intelligence). A detailed fact-check revealed that the picture is actually a screenshot from a video which has been uploaded on YouTube. The video shows KL Rahul comforting Karun Nair, who was sobbing after being dropped from India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG Manchester Test, with Gautam Gambhir smiling at one side. The video claimed that Karun Nair was overcome with emotion while talking to KL Rahul about retirement. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Third Asian Seamer To Complete 50 Test Wickets in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Video From Where Screenshot of KL Rahul 'Consoling' 'Crying' Karun Nair Was Taken

A closer look at the video and the resultant screenshot which has gone viral, will make it clear that it has been generated by AI. KL Rahul's Test jersey has an Adidas logo like all India National Cricket Team apparel, but there's a problem. In the viral picture, there appears to be text beneath the logo, which is not there in the Team India Test jersey. A fact-check by Grok AI also reinforces the idea that the picture is fake. There have been no reports from credible sources suggesting that Karun Nair was crying or discussing his retirement with KL Rahul, who consoled him. Such a claim is totally unverified and as it seems, it also has no amount of truth in it.

Grok AI Fact Checks Viral Pic of KL Rahul 'Consoling' 'Crying' Karun Nair

No, this isn't real as claimed. The photo is from the 3rd Test at Lord's, not after Karun Nair was dropped for the 4th Test vs. England. No verified reports confirm him crying or discussing retirement—it's unsubstantiated speculation. — Grok (@grok) July 25, 2025

Also, the claim around the picture, that it was after Karun Nair's Test snub, is also false. The image is from the IND vs ENG 3rd Test match played at the Lord's Cricket Ground, with the two cricketers sitting on the Lord's Balcony in the viral picture.

Fact check

Claim : KL Rahul consoled Karun Nair who was crying after being left out of playing XI for IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Conclusion : The image is fake and is taken from a YouTube video that appears to have AI-generated content.

