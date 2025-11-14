Alpha MD relaunches a new version of Coggi for India on Children's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: In a world where screens and smartphones are woven into daily life, that future increasingly depends on how children engage with technology. Screen bans are popular, but here's a controversial thought: instead of fighting screens, it's time to give children a better screen-time experience.

On this Children's Day, Alpha MD launches a new and improved version of its digital wellbeing app, Coggi, designed to help children build emotional, human, and social skills in a tech-rich age.

Recent studies show that Indian children under five already spend an average of 2.2 hours a day on screens which is double the safe limit suggested by experts. Amid rising "anti-screen" movements and parental anxiety, Coggi takes a bold stance: yes, screens are here, so let's make them meaningful.

"We understand why there's a backlash against screens, but we live in a digital age. Let's work with it, not against it. What children need now are soft skills, emotional awareness, and resilience. Screens can be the medium, if we get it right," said Yvonne Biggins, Chief Magic Maker, Coggi.

"Children are the heartbeat of our nation, full of potential, curiosity, and imagination," said Jiggs Barasara, CEO of Alpha MD. "In the spirit of Children's Day, we want to give India's children tools that strengthen both their minds and hearts in a digital world."

Key Features of the Relaunched Coggi (India)

* Playful AR chameleon-character that acts as a trusted digital buddy for children

* Interactive, game-based activities teaching how to notice, name, and manage feelings - key emotional-intelligence skills

* Early wellbeing assessments to identify areas for support

* Parent dashboard with insights and supportive prompts

* Clean, simple UX built for children growing up in India's fast-moving digital environment

Launch & Availability

Coggi is now available in India on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. You can learn more and download it at www.mycoggi.com.

On Children's Day, Alpha MD promises to help through parents & school to build emotional resilience in every child.

About Coggi

Coggi is a digital wellbeing app designed to help children grow strong on the inside through play, technology, and emotional learning. Using tools from positive psychology and child development, Coggi helps children build confidence, calm, and emotional resilience.

About Alpha MD

Alpha MD is a global digital health company committed to building the next generation of scalable wellbeing platforms. Through innovation and collaboration, Alpha MD develops technologies that make health and wellbeing more accessible, effective, and human. Learn more on www.alphamd.com

