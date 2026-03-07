Chandigarh [India], March 7 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday emphasised the Supreme Court's commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the justice delivery system.

The CJI stated that AI would be utilised to achieve speedy, affordable, and true justice, adding that the apex court's research centre had been rejuvenated to identify and address reasons behind the case backlog.

While speaking to reporters, (CJI) Surya Kant said, "We're making the optimistic, positive, and constructive use of AI. For this, we've constituted a separate committee. The Supreme Court's AI Committee. We'll use AI to its maximum optimal potential for speedy justice, affordable justice, and true justice."

Addressing concerns over pendency, CJI Surya Kant assured that matters contributing to backlog in High Courts and District Courts would be prioritised in the Supreme Court.

CJI said, "There are many reasons for the backlog. We're identifying those reasons one by one. I've rejuvenated the research centre at the Supreme Court. There are some people there who are engaged in this work. There are a lot of matters, bulk matters, group matters. After identifying them, we have started listing them so that their disposal can be done quickly. We have some such matters due to which pendency has increased in the High Courts, District Courts. We will take those matters to the Supreme Court on a priority basis."

He emphasised that technology and AI had substantially achieved the motto of "affordable justice or justice at the doorstep".

"Our motto of affordable justice or justice at the doorstep, both are very successfully achievable and substantially have been achieved with the aid and support of technology and AI," CJI added.

Last year Ministry of Law and Justice stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving a transformative shift in India's judiciary and law enforcement, enhancing efficiency, accessibility, and decision-making. By integrating AI into judicial processes, case management, legal research, and law enforcement, India is streamlining operations, reducing delays, and making justice more accessible to all.

The judiciary faces longstanding challenges such as case backlogs, language barriers, and the need for digital modernisation. AI-powered technologies--including Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), and Predictive Analytics are now being leveraged to automate administrative tasks, improve case tracking, and enhance crime prevention, the ministry stated.

Initiatives like e-Courts Project Phase III, AI-assisted legal translation, predictive policing, and AI-driven legal chatbots are reshaping the legal landscape, making processes faster, smarter, and more transparent. While the adoption of AI presents challenges, particularly in data security, ethical governance, and legal adaptation, its potential to strengthen India's justice system is unparalleled.

The e-Courts Project, initiated under the aegis of the Supreme Court of India, is a transformative initiative aimed at modernising judicial functions through digital innovation. In Phase III, the project integrates advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to enhance case management and administrative efficiency across courts in India. This phase builds on earlier digital transformation efforts to deliver a more responsive and effective judicial system.

The Government of India has allocated a total of ₹7210 Crore for the e-Courts Phase III project, reflecting a strong commitment to judicial digital transformation. Within this budget, ₹53.57 Crore is specifically earmarked for the integration of AI and Blockchain technologies across High Courts in India. This financial commitment underscores the importance of leveraging advanced technology to achieve greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in the judicial system. (ANI)

