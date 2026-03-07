Global pop icon Ricky Martin received a traditional Indian welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Saturday, ahead of his headline performance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony. The "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer was greeted at the airport with floral bouquets and local hospitality as he prepared for the tournament’s grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that Martin will lead a high-profile lineup for the pre-match show on Sunday, March 8. Joining him on stage are prominent Indian artists Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh, promising a fusion of international pop and traditional Indian hits. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST, shortly before the final match. The finale will see a clash between defending champions India and New Zealand. List of Performers at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony.

Ricky Martin Arrives in India Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lokmat Times Nagpur (@lokmat_times)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)