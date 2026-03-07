Mumbai, March 7: Japan's Minister of State for Economic Security, Kimi Onoda, issued a formal apology to the nation on Friday, March 6, after arriving five minutes late to a high-level Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office. The incident, which saw the minister sprinting through the halls to reach the conference room, has sparked widespread discussion online regarding professional discipline and the rigid cultural standards of punctuality in Japanese governance. The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, was scheduled to begin at 8:20 AM.

However, Onoda did not arrive at the official residence until approximately 8:25 AM. Viral footage captured the 43-year-old minister and her security detail dashing from her vehicle toward the entrance as she repeatedly checked her watch. Despite her efforts, the meeting - which lasted only eight minutes in total - was already underway by the time she joined her colleagues. Viral Video: Japan’s Ambassador ONO Keiichi Wins Hearts Eating Biryani by Hand; Says ‘It Tastes Even Better’.

Japanese Minister Kimi Onoda Issues Apology After Arriving Late to Cabinet Meeting

🚨 A Japanese minister arrived 5 minutes late — and apologized to the entire country A minister in Japan arrived five minutes late to a meeting with the Prime Minister and immediately issued a public apology to the people. Speaking to the press, she explained that the delay was… pic.twitter.com/xYbg0WCV6c — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 7, 2026

Kimi Onoda Cites Traffic Accident As Cause for Being Late to Meeting

Addressing the media in a press conference shortly after the session, Onoda expressed deep regret for the delay. She explained that her motorcade had been caught in unexpected gridlock caused by a traffic accident on her route to the Prime Minister’s Office. "I am deeply sorry for causing a disturbance and for my lack of punctuality," Onoda told reporters. "I usually make it a point to arrive 15 to 20 minutes early for every engagement. I will remain vigilant in my scheduling to ensure I can respond to any unforeseen circumstances in the future". In Japan, where "on time" often means arriving early, even minor delays by public officials are treated with significant gravity.

The incident coincided with a separate disruption in the National Diet, where a Lower House education committee meeting was canceled after its chairman, Hiroaki Saito, also arrived late. The twin incidents have drawn criticism from both opposition parties and members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), with some calling for stricter discipline among the Cabinet. Analysts noted that such delays, while seemingly small, are often viewed as a reflection of a government's overall operational reliability and respect for the "public clock". Japanese Volleyball Star Yuji Nishida's Dramatic Court-Side Apology Goes Viral After Serve Hits Female Judge (Watch Video).

Mixed Public Reaction to Kimi Onoda’s Apology

While some critics framed the lateness as a lapse in professional standards, Onoda’s visible effort to reach the meeting - and her immediate, humble apology - earned her a wave of support on social media. Supporters on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) described the "sprinting minister" as a relatable figure dealing with the realities of city traffic, praising her for taking personal responsibility rather than dismissing the five-minute delay as insignificant.

