BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 14: Sugar.fit is proud to announce that four pioneering research abstracts were accepted for poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association's® 85th Scientific Sessions, held in Chicago.

Also Read | 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' Season 4 Twist: Harshad Chopda's Rishabh To Break Hearts? Shivangi Joshi's Bhagyashree Faces Shocking Betrayal in Latest Promo (Watch Video).

Dr. Chhavi Mehra, Chief Medical Officer at Sugar.fit, said, "Sugar.fit's research is driving personalized diabetes management, and we're excited to share our findings with the global community."

The accepted abstracts, presented by Shivtosh Kumar, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Sugar.fit, span critical domains in diabetes care, from emotional well-being to AI-driven personalized care. The studies emphasize real-world outcomes and innovative solutions.

Also Read | Annamayya Road Accident: 9 Labourers Killed, 10 Others Injured As Mango-Laden Truck Overturns in Andhra Pradesh; Transport Minister Mandipalli Reddy, YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy Mourn Loss of Lives.

Accepted Abstracts:

1. Interim Analysis of a Multicenter, Randomized Controlled Trial: Evaluating the effectiveness of Sugar.fit's personalized coaching program combining continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), nutrition, fitness, and mental wellness, showing significant improvements in HbA1c, fasting glucose, and weight. 2. Revolutionizing Diabetes Care with AI: Introduction of RAGUS AI, a GPT-powered chatbot delivering personalized diabetes care at scale, demonstrating clinical utility in early testing. 3. Evaluating the Spectrum of Emotional Distress in Diabetes: Investigating the link between emotional distress and glycemic control, with findings showing that psychosocial interventions can improve outcomes. 4. Real-World Impact of AI-Driven CGM Platform: Assessing the clinical impact of Sugar.fit's AI-powered CGM platform, showing improvements in HbA1c, fasting glucose, and body weight.

Looking Ahead: Empowering the Future of Diabetes Care

Shivtosh Kumar, Co-founder of Sugar.fit, stated, "These abstracts reflect our ongoing efforts to revolutionize diabetes care through technology and personalized support. We are excited to continue advancing diabetes management on a national scale."

Annie Mattilda Raymond, Head of Research and Development at Sugar.fit, added, "With a cohort of nearly 80,000 users, our aim is to produce high-quality, real-world data that demonstrates how our evidence-based approach can lead to sustainable lifestyle changes and improved health outcomes."

Sugar.fit remains committed to making diabetes care more accessible, effective, and sustainable through the integration of AI, continuous monitoring, and behavioral science.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)