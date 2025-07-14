The latest season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 is pulling at viewers heartstrings with its fresh storytelling and emotional depth. Actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi take centre stage as Rishabh and Bhagyashree, building up a tender love story that now seems to be heading toward a heartbreaking twist. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Vinay Follows Rishabh to Hotel, Bhagyashree Caught Between Family and Fake Marriage in Emotional Twist (Read More)

Love Grows but Twist Hits

In the current episodes, Rishabh continues pretending to be Bhagyashree’s husband for the sake of her family. While the situation began as a lie, feelings have slowly sneaked in. Bhagyashree, who was once shattered by love, now seems to be warming up to Rishabh’s presence. Audiences have loved their growing chemistry, filled with soft glances and emotional moments. But the latest promo drops a bombshell.

Sweet Date Turns Shocking

The video opens with a sweet moment: Rishabh and Bhagyashree are on a street food date. As he hands her a plate of vada pav, the iconic Bade Achhe Lagte Hain title track plays softly in the nostalgic background. Bhagyashree’s eyes shine as she looks at Rishabh. Then suddenly, she confesses her love, which makes Rishabh stunned and stand speechless. As audiences start rooting for this love story, the mood shifts dramatically. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree Overhears Rishabh Calling Another Woman 'Baby,' Tension Rises During Haldi Rituals and Mangalasnanam Drama (Read More)

Rishabh’s Dark Side Revealed

The promo cuts to a sharply dressed Rishabh’s hair tied back, a harsh look on his face and a corporate vibe that feels miles away from the soft-spoken man we’ve seen so far. He meets a mysterious boss who asks about the progress of their plan. With a cold and intense voice, Rishabh replies, "Abhi tak toh mohabbat ka rang chadha hai, abhi badnaami ka daag lagna baaki hai.” (Till now, love has taken over, now it’s time for shame and trouble to begin.)

Love or Revenge?

His words strike like lightning, revealing that something darker is at play. Is Rishabh using love as a weapon? Is this part of a bigger revenge plan? The promo ends with a powerful visual: Rishabh burns a photo of himself with Bhagyashree, the flames echoing the pain and betrayal hinted in his eyes. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Rishabh Helps Free Vinay From Jail, Bhagyashree Calls Him a Magician (Read More)

Watch New Promo of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’:

Big Twist Shakes Fans

Alongside the promo, the makers ask viewers a question: "Bhagyashree apne dil ki baat kehne ko taiyaar hai, par kya Rishabh pe bharosa karna badi galti hai? Kya Rishabh apna sach chhupa raha hai?" (Bhagyashree is ready to share her feelings, but is trusting Rishabh a big mistake? Is Rishabh hiding his absolute truth?) The twist has left fans stunned and questioning. Is Rishabh truly out for revenge? Or is this a complicated plan with hidden motives? As the mystery unfolds, one thing is clear Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has taken an emotional turn that promises intense drama, unexpected reveals and high-stakes romance, streaming on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

