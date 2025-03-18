VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Sumit Woods Limited. (NSE - SUMIT), a renowned real estate redevelopment company with over 38 years of experience in the Mumbai market, has officially received the Occupation Certificate (OC) for its premium residential project, Gurukrishna, located on Shahaji Raje Marg in Vile Parle East, Mumbai.

Spanning a total saleable area of 37,074 sq. ft., Gurukrishna offers spacious and thoughtfully designed residences tailored for modern urban lifestyles. The project has received an overwhelming market response, with 97% of the units already sold. Strategically located in the well-established neighbourhood of Vile Parle East, the development offers excellent connectivity to key commercial and entertainment hubs. With close proximity to major roads, railway stations, and Mumbai's domestic and international airports, Gurukrishna ensures seamless accessibility and convenience.

The project boasts state-of-the-art amenities, contemporary design, and premium construction, reflecting Sumit Woods Limited's commitment to excellence. Completed nine months ahead of schedule, well before its RERA-approved date of December 2025, this achievement highlights the company's efficiency and focus on timely delivery.

This milestone further concretes Sumit Woods Limited's reputation as a trusted developer in Mumbai's real estate sector. The company is currently developing two ongoing projects--Sumit KMR Param in Borivali and Hedavkarwadi in Prabhadevi--reinforcing its dedication to quality, transparency, and timely execution.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mitaram Jangid, Managing Director of Sumit Woods Limited, said: "The OC for Gurukrishna is a significant milestone that underscores our dedication to timely execution and excellence. Completing this premium project a remarkable nine months ahead of schedule is a testament to our team's efficiency, strategic planning, and commitment to delivering value to our customers. Located in the heart of Vile Parle East, Gurukrishna isn't just a residential development--it's a promise of quality living, seamless connectivity, and modern urban convenience.

At Sumit Woods, we take pride in pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in Mumbai's real estate landscape. This achievement fuels our passion to continue delivering exceptional projects with the same rigor and reliability."

