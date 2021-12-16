New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/Mediawire): Sunstone Eduversity, one of India's leading edtech companies offering job-oriented UG and PG courses, has kicked off the placement season for the MBA/PGDM 2020-22 batch on a high note.

With top recruiters including HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Upgrad, Airtel, ANZ Bank, IndiaMART, Uniqlo, PhonePe and Byju's, more than 100 students from the outgoing batch have landed lucrative job offers.

Also Read | Spider-Man No Way Home: Ranking All Main New Players and Cameos in Tom Holland and Zendaya's Marvel Movie From Worst to Best (SPOILER ALERT).

This comes as a shot in the arm for the employability rate among the youth in India, which has been on a decline due to the traditional approach to education that favours archaic, input-driven instruction. Sunstone Eduversity is addressing this concern with its core belief in Education That Works, purpose-driven learning and tech-led pedagogy.

In partnership with 23+ leading campuses across the country, Sunstone offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs including MBA, PGDM, BBA, MCA, and online management courses. This has proved instrumental in bridging the gap between the skills acquired by aspirants and the dynamic requirements of the industry, known more commonly as the skills gap.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 17-Year-Old Girl, Her Mother Beat Molester To Death in Korba; Arrested.

Bridging India's skills gap

According to the India Skills Report 2022, the persistent skills gap has brought the country's youth employability down in the last three years.

As a higher education provider, Sunstone has been able to combat this with hybrid-learning models and a curriculum that is designed, delivered and regularly updated by industry leaders. Additionally, Sunstone students are empowered with actionable learning, relevant industry exposure and tech-led training that ensures they are job-ready right from day 1.

Complementing relevant skill-building with a winning placement strategy

With names like IBM, Genpact, Practically and Rivigo Logistics joining the 900+ pool of recruiters this year, Sunstone Eduversity has complemented its pedagogy with an impactful outreach and placement strategy. Additionally, Sunstone's robust strategy for enterprise push focuses on the hiring needs of both large regional corporations and MNCs.

The Sunstone recruiter ecosystem

Sunstone dives deep into market opportunities to onboard relevant recruiters for students. This, in turn, leads to an equally compelling offering for hiring partners in the form of professionals armed with domain and role-specific know-how, which significantly reduces their efforts on post-placement training.

What recruiters have to say about Sunstone Eduversity:

Sunstone 2020-2021 Internships

Besides placements, Sunstone also employs a robust 6-month paid internship program to deliver on the promise of outcome-oriented education and real-world exposure. The internships for the 2020-22 MBA/PGDM batch closed on a successful note, with several students bagging 2-3 offers.

The 2020-22 MBA/PGDM internships at a glance:

The way forward - Approaching new milestones

After MBA, PGDM, BBA, MCA and online PGDM programs, Sunstone aims to add more courses by 2022. Piyush Nangru, co-founder & COO, says, "We are committed to every Sunstone student's success. These students are spread across the country currently, and our tech-led processes and partnerships with campuses are helping us expand to newer geographies. We envision celebrating 200,000+ student journeys and being the largest hiring partner for top 50+ corporate partners."

This year, Sunstone also bagged 3 awards for being "Higher Education Provider with best placements" at Education Pioneer Awards (2020-21), "Institute with best placements" at Indian Education Awards 2021 by Franchise India and "Outstanding Bschool with best placements" at 19th World Education Summit by Digital Learning, ELETS.

Conclusion

Currently, Sunstone is partnered with 23+ campuses spread across 19+ locations in India, where 3000+ students are taking their careers to the next level. Moving forward, Sunstone is looking to spread its footprint to 60+ campuses and empower 10,000+ students. The idea is to bridge India's skills gap by providing relevant skills to students and desired talent to recruiters with flexible fee structures and industry-vetted curriculum respectively.

Know about Sunstone's Series B funding here

Phone: +91-70653-03030

Email: admissions@sunstone.edu.in

Website: https://sunstone.edu.in/

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)