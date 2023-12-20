PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20: SuPr Innovative Labs, a research-based design company, has achieved a ground-breaking milestone in the sustainability space with the successful implementation of DesQ at "Singapore's First Super Low Energy Building" at BCA Braddell Campus (Building and Construction Authority) Singapore.

Highlights:

* BCA SKY Lab Singapore certified a 21.7% reduction in HVAC energy consumption, contributing to a 9.2% overall energy savings.

* Green Pro Certified by CII, DesQ Contributes to LEED certification and ESG ratings of the Corporations.

* Offers Reduction of Carbon Emission along with improvement of Indoor Air Quality of a workspace environment.

* Global installations, including BCA Academy Singapore and others, have collectively reduced CO2 emissions by 1.7 Million lbs, making a significant societal impact.

* DesQ enhances workplace health, productivity, and revenue by optimizing flexible fresh air concentrations, mitigating viral infections, and reducing absenteeism.

* SuPr Innovative Labs aims for a 36% energy reduction and over one-third less annual carbon emissions, driving a sustainable revolution in the global buildings sector.

SuPr Innovative Labs' DesQ Improve HVAC Energy Savings to 20% helping them, save energy and reduce carbon footprint while providing sustainable work solutions for employees. SuPr Innovative Labs has achieved a ground-breaking milestone, positioning itself at the vanguard of a transformative era that is set to redefine the landscape of workspace sustainability and productivity.

In addition to BCA Singapore, SuPr Innovative Labs has also installed DesQ at the National University of Singapore-Singapore, SBI General Insurance headquarters-Mumbai, Mahanagar Gas-Mumbai, Airtel Nxtra-Gurgaon, Elemental Reality-Hyderabad, and Arth design Build-Hyderabad. Through these projects, DesQ has made a significant societal impact by reducing CO2 emissions by 1.7 million lbs, effectively minimizing their environmental footprint.

Talking about the project Abhay Chitransh CEO of SuPr Innovative Labs Pvt Ltd said "Innovation is at the heart of our mission. With the successful implementation of DesQ at BCA Singapore, we are not just transforming workspaces, we are catalysing a paradigm shift towards sustainability, ushering in an era where the well-being of individuals and the planet are integral to every design choice."

Sustainable Innovation

SuPr Innovative Labs addresses the critical challenge faced by the global buildings and construction sector, responsible for 36% of the world's energy consumption and over one-third of annual carbon emissions. Committed to leading a sustainable revolution, SuPr aims to reduce carbon footprints in workspaces, offering accessible and affordable solutions with significant cost savings.

DesQ, SuPr's revolutionary product, showcased remarkable results at BCA Skylabs Singapore in 2021, achieving a notable 21.7% HVAC energy savings and an impressive 9.2% total energy savings. This ground-breaking solution leverages UFAD/OHAD technology to optimize air circulation, achieving human-level air disbursement. With a 54% reduction in viral infections, DesQ promotes a healthier workplace, delivering clean air for psychological comfort. Designed for recyclability, DesQ is a lasting and eco-friendly solution that goes beyond sustainability, enhancing productivity, reducing absenteeism, and boosting revenue realization in modern workplaces.

SuPr Innovative Labs is a pioneering Research-Based Design Company committed to revolutionizing workspaces through sustainable and innovative solutions. With a focus on reducing environmental impact and enhancing productivity, SuPr Innovative Labs strives to shape a future where positive change is not just a goal but a reality. Learn More at: https://thesupr.org/

