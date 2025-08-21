PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 21: Surat-based Abril Paper Tech Ltd, a leading manufacturer and supplier of sublimation and heat transfer paper, has received in-principle approval from BSE SME for its Rs. 1342 lakh public issue. The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds to fund its expansion plans.

Under the IPO, Abril Paper Tech Ltd will issue 22.00 lakh equity shares at a fixed price of Rs. 61 per share, targeting to raise Rs . 1,342 lakh. The proceeds will primarily be utilised for capacity expansion and additional working capital requirements. The public issue will open on August 29 and will close on 2 September.

Founded and promoted by Prince Lathiya, Vipul Dobaria, and Ashishvin Lathiya, the company brings over eight years of industry expertise in sublimation and heat transfer paper solutions.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Prince Lathiya, Non-Executive Director, Abril Paper Tech Ltd, said, "With increasing demand for sublimation and heat transfer solutions, our planned expansion will help us enhance product offerings, cater to new markets, and strengthen our position in the fast-growing digital printing ecosystem."

Highlights:-

- Company plans to raise Rs. 1342 lakh by issuing 22 lakh equity shares at Rs. 61 per share

- IPO will open on August 29 and will close on September 2

- For FY 2025, company reported a robust financial performance with revenue of ₹6,091.08 lakh and EBITDA of ₹201.07 lakh

- Post-expansion, the capacity will increase to 1,450 lakh meters per annum from 600 lakh currently

- Product have wide application in growing sectors such as decor, home decor, fabric and ceramics

Currently, Abril operates a manufacturing and warehousing facility in Surat with an installed capacity of 600 lakh meters per annum. Post-expansion, the capacity will increase to 1,450 lakh meters per annum, equipped with advanced technology for high-quality sublimation papers designed for digital printing solutions.

The company specializes in sublimation heat transfer paper across multiple GSM specifications--30, 65, 75, and 90 GSM--catering to diverse applications in printing, garments, textiles, hosiery, curtains, and furniture industries. Further, Abril is planning forward integration by setting up facilities for manufacturing heat transfer paper, specialized frames, and PP sheets, with a strong focus on export markets.

In addition to its strong B2B presence across 17 states in India, Abril plans to strengthen its B2C footprint through online and dealer networks, capitalizing on high-margin opportunities in design printing for cakes, FMCG packaging, and readymade garments.

For FY 2025, Abril reported a robust financial performance with revenue of ₹6,091.08 lakh and EBITDA of ₹201.07 lakh, compared to ₹2,512.31 lakh revenue and ₹165.59 lakh EBITDA in FY 2024

