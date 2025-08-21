In the Hindu mythology, Shani Dev is revered as the mighty god of karma and justice, who governs the planet Saturn. Lord Shani is associated with discipline, hardship and the ultimate dispensation of justice. His Vahana or celestial vehicle is commonly represented by a crow or a vulture. Shani Amavasya is a significant day in the Hindu calendar dedicated to the worship of Lord Shani on the New Moon or No Moon Day. The day is considered a period for introspection, spiritual cleansing and seeking blessings to overcome all the obstacles in one’s life. So, when is Shani Amavasya 2025? Is it on August 22 or August 23? In this article below, check out the exact date of Shani Amavasya, important timings, Amavasya tithi, significance, rituals and mantras that you can chant on the auspicious day to worship Shani Dev. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

Shani Amavasya 2025 Date and Timings

The Shani Amavasya date of the Bhadrapada month begins on August 22 and ends on August 23. However, the calculations are done from the Udaya date. Hence, Bhadrapada Amavasya falls on August 23. It must be noted that the Shanishari Amavasya tithi will begin at 11:55 AM on August 22 and end on 11:35 AM on August 23. The twilight time is from 06:03 PM o 06:24 PM and the Nishita Muhurat starts from 11:17 PM to 12:03 AM.

Shani Amavasya Significance and Rituals

Lord Shani, the son of Surya and Chhaya, is regarded as the deity of justice, karma, discipline, and truth. He rewards people for their good deeds and punishes them for their wrongdoings, ensuring balance in the universe. Shani Dev is believed to be a strict but fair deity who rewards or punishes individuals based on their karmic actions. He is also associated with the planet Saturn and governs Saturday in the week. On Shani Amavasya, devotees perform rituals, fasts, and prayers to appease Shani Dev and reduce the malefic effects of Shani Dosha, Sade Sati, or Dhaiya in their horoscope. Worshipping Shani Dev on this day is believed to bring protection from obstacles, relief from karmic burdens, and blessings for prosperity and peace.

Special rituals include lighting mustard oil lamps under the Peepal tree, offering black sesame seeds, iron, and food to the poor, and chanting Shani mantras. These practices are considered highly auspicious for pleasing Shani Dev and seeking his grace. The significance of Shani Amavasya also reminds devotees of the importance of living a righteous, disciplined and humble life. Following truth and good karma can reduce the hardships caused by Lord Shani’s influence and attract divine blessings.

Mantras To Chant on Shani Amavasya

“Om Sham Shanicharaya Namah”

“Om Pram Preem Praum Sah Shanaischaraya Namah”

“Om Shan No Devirabhishtaya Apo Bhavantu Peetaye, Shanyorabhi Sravantu Naah”

For divine protection, one can also recite the Shani Stotra, Shani Chalisa, Hanuman Chalisa, Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, or Gayatri Mantra. Lord Shani's influence is revered and feared as a deity who brings necessary challenges and rewards by one’s actions.

