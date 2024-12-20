NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 20: Based in Chennai, India, Suryadev TMT, a major integrated steel manufacturer in South India, has launched a new campaign celebrating inner strength, resilience and excellence. As part of this campaign, the brand is proud to announce Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, and former Indian Formula 1 Driver Narain Karthikeyan, three of the legendary figures in their respective domains, as its Brand Ambassadors.

The "True Inner Strength" campaign highlights the unyielding qualities that define not only the finest steel but also the spirit of India's heroes. Each ambassador brings their unique story of perseverance and achievement to the campaign, making them perfect representatives of Suryadev's values.

A trailblazer in Indian cricket, Ashwin has consistently proven his mettle on the world stage. Known for his strategic brilliance and adaptability, Ashwin's journey from a young cricketer in Chennai to one of the most successful bowlers in cricket history epitomizes inner strength. Vishwanathan Anand, India's first chess Grandmaster and a five-time World Chess Champion, has inspired generations with his unwavering focus and intellectual prowess. His legacy resonates with Suryadev's commitment to precision and enduring quality. A pioneer in Indian motor sports, Karthikeyan's journey to becoming India's first Formula 1 driver reflects courage, determination, and an unrelenting drive to succeed. His story aligns seamlessly with the resilience that defines Suryadev TMT.

"At Suryadev, we believe that true strength comes from within-a principle that guides our manufacturing process and inspires our values. Ravichandran Ashwin, Viswanathan Anand, and Narain Karthikeyan embody this principle in their respective fields, making them the perfect ambassadors for our 'True Inner Strength' campaign," said Naman Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Suryadev TMT.

Speaking on their association with Suryadev, Indian cricketing legend Ravichandran Ashwin shares his enthusiasm for the collaboration "I'm very excited and proud to be associated with Suryadev, one of South India's largest integrated manufacturers of steel and among the most respected names in the industry. As a cricketer, I know the importance of inner strength, resilience, and performance under pressure. Suryadev TMT bars embody these qualities, bringing unmatched durability and strength to every structure. It's a matter of pride for me to stand with a brand that builds a stronger future for our communities, driven by the same values of dedication and quality that I believe in."

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand remarked "As a chess player, I've always championed the qualities of inner strength and resilience, vital both on the chessboard and in life. I take pride in partnering with Suryadev TMT, a brand that reflects these values through the exceptional quality and strength of its steel. Suryadev's dedication to excellence resonates with the precision and endurance I pursue in every match. It's a privilege to align with one of South India's largest integrated steel manufacturers, committed to forging a stronger and more resilient future."

Narain Karthikeyan, India's pioneering Formula 1 driver, highlighted the synergy between his values and the brand - "As a professional racing driver, I understand that true success stems from inner strength and unwavering resilience. This philosophy aligns perfectly with my partnership with Suryadev TMT, a brand renowned for its exceptional quality and robust strength in TMT bars. Suryadev TMT bars are engineered for superior strength and exceptional resilience and embody the very essence of durability and reliability. I am immensely proud to collaborate with one of South India's largest integrated steel manufacturers. Together, we are not only creating a strong foundation for structures; we are also fostering a foundation of strength and pride for the future".

The campaign will feature a series of inspiring television commercials, digital content, and outdoor and print advertising that showcases the ambassadors of inner strength. Through this initiative, Suryadev aims to connect with its customers on a deeper level, reinforcing the brand's reputation for reliability, durability, and excellence.

Through this collaboration, Suryadev TMT continues its commitment to shaping a stronger India, both in infrastructure and spirit. The brand aims to inspire individuals and communities to embrace their inner strength and build a resilient foundation for success. With three of India's most iconic figures championing the brand, Suryadev TMT continues to solidify its legacy as a leader in the steel industry. The company invites its customers and stakeholders to join the "True Inner Strength" movement and celebrate the resilience that defines us all.

For more details, please visit www.suryadev.in.

