New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sutherland, a leading global digital transformation company based out of Rochester, NY, USA and StackRoute, an NIIT Venture, have entered a partnership to launch an immersive training program designed to identify the right talent and develop them as high-quality Full Stack IT Professionals, handling critical roles at Sutherland.

This initiative is a part of Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS), which helps enterprises build an incoming, deep-skilled talent pool in leading digital technologies, platforms, and agile methodologies.

The program targets passionate technical graduates with 0 to 2 years of work experience and potential for developing deep skills via a virtual immersive model on Full Stack technologies beyond Java and NET. The program is jointly designed by the industry practitioners of StackRoute and Sutherland and involves multiple leading technologies and real-life case studies with the objective of ensuring day one readiness for handling critical platforms and projects at Sutherland Digital, providing solutions across global Fortune 1000 companies.

Largely sponsored by Sutherland, the program allows learners to obtain a cutting-edge Full Stack qualification at a highly subsidised cost and build a successful digital career at Sutherland. While providing exceptional career opportunities to aspiring and capable digitally savvy graduates, Sutherland concurrently exhibits its confidence in cultivating skilled digital talent for its own operations and for their clients.

"The pace of Digital Transformation is rapidly changing the future of work," said Anil Joseph, Head Human Resources for APAC, EMEA, and MENA at Sutherland. "There is an urgent need to disrupt the talent supply chain with an innovative, organic ecosystem that creates a sustained and deep-skilled digital workforce."

"Over 35 years, Sutherland has helped the world's most experienced native brands to achieve non-linear growth by delivering exceptionally engineered experiences for their customers and employees," said Doug Gilbert, CIO and Chief Digital Officer at Sutherland. "We do this by continually developing future-proofed products and platforms that combine human-centered design with the scale and accuracy of real-time analytics, AI, cognitive technology and automation. Our partnership with NIIT will create a ready pipeline of talent to support the evolution of our robust IP."

Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd., said, "NIIT's Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS) initiative helps enterprises build a pool of high-quality incoming workforce, which has been skilled in line with specific requirements of the enterprise. This TPaaS association between Sutherland and StackRoute, an NIIT venture, is designed to build a pipeline for a deep -skilled digital workforce for Sutherland."

"We are excited to partner with Sutherland and look forward to contributing to Sutherland's growth plans by building high-quality IT and Digital Professional talent pool," added Bimaljeet.

For more details about the program visit: https://www.niit.com/india/graduates/software-engineering/full-stack-engineering-program

