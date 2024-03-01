Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): A total of 200,199 international passengers travelled through Ahmedabad airport in January, with an increase of 25 per at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in January 2024, said Adani Group in a release.

"Being the month of various high-profile events and festivals like Vibrant Gujarat 2024, Filmfare Awards, and Uttarayan, it saw many international travellers visiting Ahmedabad. A total of 200,199 international passengers travelled through Ahmedabad airport in January, which is 25% more compared to the same month last year." the release said.

International aircraft traffic movements (ATMs) also saw a jump of 41%, rising from 1,008 in January 2023 to 1,420 in January 2024. This growth can be attributed to the addition of new destinations like Gatwick (London) by Air India, Kuala Lumpur by Malaysia Airlines, Bangkok by Thai Airways, Don Mueang (Bangkok) by Air Asia, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City by VietJet, and Abu Dhabi as well as Jeddah by Indigo, to name a few.

These new destinations provided travellers with multiple options for both leisure and business travel.

"Catering to over 200,000 international passengers in January 2024, the airport security team screened a total of 165,830 pieces of passenger baggage. Due to the presence of prohibited items, 2,215 bags required physical inspection. The most commonly found prohibited items were copra, battery cells, and lighters. To avoid delays and inconvenience, we strongly advise travellers to refrain from packing any items prohibited by the regulatory authorities." the release added.

With a dedicated Cargo Terminal (T3), Ahmedabad Airport was able to handle a total of 4,251 MT of cargo in January 2024, which is 20 per cent more than what was handled in the same month last year. For the current year, Ahmedabad Airport handled a total of 38,218 MT of international cargo. The resumption of operations by Turkish Cargo from Ahmedabad Airport also contributed to this achievement.

The significant increase in passenger and cargo numbers demonstrates efficiency of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. (ANI)

