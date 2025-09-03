Swiggy expands 'Campus Streaks'- A new initiative that provides a Fun Way for College Students to Order and Win Together

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3: Swiggy (Swiggy Ltd), (NSE: SWIGGY) (BSE: 544285), India's pioneering on-demand convenience platform, has announced the expansion of Campus Streaks, an innovative campaign aimed at tapping into the strong student community culture existing in colleges. After a successful pilot, the initiative has now been scaled to 4,800+ campuses in 310 cities of which 2,800 colleges are in non-metros such as Bhopal, Patiala, Vellore, and Mangaluru which are fast catching up on food ordering trends.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis an Architect of Historic Decisions on Maratha Quota, Says Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

Campus Streaks is designed for collaboration with speed. Twice a week every campus that participates in Campus Streaks is given a 24-hour food order target. When the students collectively meet the target, everyone who ordered on that day wins up to INR 75 in swiggy cash which they can use on their next order. It is like a food challenge where the entire campus plays together--and wins together.

Talking about the same, Deepak Maloo, Vice President - Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy, explained, "We've seen an incredible level of organic engagement with students actively referring Campus Streaks within their social networks at colleges and hostels. This is testimony to the power of peer influence: one student's decision to order often becomes a catalyst for the entire group!"

Also Read | 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle': Crunchyroll's Special Fan Screening With Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on September 7.

Swiggy shared some key highlights from Campus Streaks program:

* Campuses with the biggest spikes in food orders on Streak days

Osmania Medical College (Hyderabad), Nirma University (Ahmedabad), AIIMS (Raebareli), IIITM (Gwalior) and IIFT (Kolkata)

* Campuses that made the most of streaks, hitting targets consistently

Students at IIM Ahmedabad, SPJIMR & Bhavans College Mumbai, NIT Warangal, NIT Jamshedpur, Geetanjali University Udaipur, Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology Patiala

* Campuses with the most monthly cashback earnings - ₹1.5 lakh+ cashback every month per campus

IIT Bombay, IIT BHU Varanasi, KIIT University Bhubaneswar, AIIMS New Delhi and BITS Pilani Goa

Campus Streaks' referral option ensures that students can seamlessly bring friends onboard, amplifying participation and boosting their chances of achieving streak targets. Elaborating further, Mr Maloo shared, "The campaign is being perceived as a community challenge which is a 'value-for-money hack,' and that insight is fueling a very strong, authentic word-of-mouth effect."

How to be a part of Campus Streaks ?

Simply write to swiggyforstudents@swiggy.in with your college details and activate Campus Streaks on your campus.

About Swiggy

Swiggy is India's pioneering on-demand convenience platform, catering to millions of consumers each month. Founded in 2014, its mission is to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience, enabled by 5.4 lakh delivery partners. With an extensive footprint in food delivery, Swiggy collaborates with over 2.5 lakh restaurants across ~718 cities. Instamart, its quick commerce platform operating in 120+ cities, delivers groceries and other essentials across 20+ categories in 10 minutes. Fueled by a commitment to innovation, Swiggy continually incubates and integrates new services like Swiggy Dineout and Swiggy Scenes into its app, as well as creating standalone offerings like Snacc and Pyng for opening up new market segments. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and Swiggy One, the country's only membership program offering benefits across food, quick commerce and dining out, Swiggy aims to provide a superior experience to its users.

For more details, please visit our website: www.swiggy.com/corporate/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741816/Swiggy_Food_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)