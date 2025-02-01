SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 1: ITM Universe Gwalior successfully organized Synergy 2.0, a flagship event themed "Where HR Leaders Connect and Inspire." This impactful event brought together HR professionals, industry leaders, and representatives from 14 reputed companies worldwide to share their expertise and guide students toward overcoming career challenges.

Distinguished speakers from reputed organizations graced Synergy 2.0, sharing their valuable insights and expertise. The event featured:

- Abhay Kapoor: Group CHRO, Uniparts

- Gaurav Soni: AVP-HR, Coforge

- Nitin Khindria: CHRO, Omega Seiki Mobility

- Runu Jain: AVP-HR, Birlasoft

- Sanjay Rai: Vice President - Corporate HR, Akum Drugs

- Vikas Singh: Cluster Head HR, Adani Enterprises

- Veerappaji Shivanna: Standard Chartered, AVP

- Alpna Jain: Federal Bank, AVP

- P.B. Kotur: Global Head - Global Engineering Academy

- Prabhanjan Prasoon: Head of Talent Acquisition, Sopra Steria

- Lavanam Ambala: Ex-National Head, Wipro

- Harsh Raj Jain: India Campus Head, EBIX

- Ranjith TP: Head HR, Volvo

- Prakhar Tripathi: AGM, Jindal Stainless Steel

Their presence and contributions greatly enriched the discussions, leaving a lasting impact on all attendees.

Empowering Students for National Progress

The Vice Chancellor of ITM University, Prof. Yogesh Upadhyay, set the tone for the event, emphasizing the program's objective of preparing students to contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress. "This program aims to make students contributors to the nation's progress by achieving great heights of success," said Professor Upadhyay.

Held simultaneously at the Turari and Sithouli campuses of ITM Universe, Synergy 2.0 facilitated engaging panel discussions and interactive sessions designed to empower students with practical knowledge and skills essential for thriving in today's competitive corporate landscape.

A Collaborative Gathering of Industry and Academia

The event saw the participation of several key dignitaries, including Pro-Chancellor Dr. Daulat Singh Chauhan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Upadhyay, Registrar Dr. Omveer Singh, Dean Academics Dr. Ranjit Singh Tomar, Director of Training Augmentation and Placement Arpit Singh Chauhan, and Director of ITM Gwalior Dr. Meenakshi Majumdar. They were joined by department heads, faculty members, and a large number of enthusiastic students.

Skills Take Center Stage: Knowledge Alone Isn't Enough

The Turari campus hosted a compelling panel discussion moderated by Prof. Upadhyay, where HR leaders like Abhay Kapoor (Group CHR), Nitin Khindaria (CHRO, OSM), and others stressed the importance of skills alongside knowledge. "While knowledge is important, it is incomplete without skills," the panelists remarked, highlighting the growing demand for practical abilities in the corporate sector.

Panelists emphasized that students should actively focus on internships and real-world experiences to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and industry expectations.

Practical Knowledge: The Cornerstone of Success

Meanwhile, at the Sithouli campus, HR experts such as Prabhanjan Prasoon (Head of Talent Acquisition) and Dr. Ranjith T P (Head of Talent Acquisition, Volvo Group India) discussed the theme "Upscaling and Reskilling for a Dynamic Career." Their insights revolved around the importance of reskilling and adapting to evolving industry trends.

"Internships play a vital role in career preparation," noted the panelists, adding that gaining practical experience enhances employability and equips students to face real-world challenges effectively.

Mastering Communication and Multilingual Skills

During a lively Q&A session, students sought guidance on the role of English in the corporate sector. The panelists clarified that while English is globally accepted, knowing multiple languages, including Hindi, can provide a competitive advantage. They also stressed the importance of effective communication and presentation skills in opening doors to global opportunities.

Building a Future-Ready Generation

Synergy 2.0 concluded with students gaining invaluable insights into the skills, technologies, and strategies needed to excel in their careers. The event reaffirmed ITM Universe's commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals equipped to succeed in a dynamic corporate environment.

By bringing industry leaders and students together, Synergy 2.0 highlighted the critical role of practical knowledge, continuous learning, and skill development in shaping a prosperous future for the next generation.

ITM Universe: Shaping Students for Future Success and Global Impact

ITM Universe remains dedicated to preparing students for future success. With a focus on practical skills, industry insights, and continuous learning, students are equipped with the skills they need to excel in their careers and contribute meaningfully to the ever-evolving global workforce.

